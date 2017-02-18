No. 20 Notre Dame has a great opportunity Saturday to extend its winning streak to four games when it visits stumbling North Carolina State, which will be playing its first game since firing coach Mark Gottfried. The sixth-year coach, who led the Wolfpack to the NCAA Tournament in his first four seasons, will finish out the season in the role before departing, but his squad has dropped six straight and is just a game out of last place in the ACC.

"It has been a privilege to serve as head coach of NC State, and I'm proud of what we have accomplished during my time here," Gottfried said in a release. "NC State is a special place and I appreciate the opportunity to finish the remainder of the season." The firing comes on the heels of three straight defeats by at least 24 points, which should have the Fighting Irish licking their chops as they look to keep the heat on the front-runners in the conference. Notre Dame is a half-game behind a trio of teams in second place and 1 1/2 games behind first-place North Carolina following an 84-76 win at Boston College on Tuesday. Bonzie Colson continued an impressive run with 20 points as the Irish improved to 4-3 on the road in the ACC.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (20-7, 9-5 ACC): Colson's run of double-doubles ended at three against Boston College but he hit the 20-point mark for the fourth time in his last seven games. Matt Farrell, V.J. Beachem and Steve Vasturia each had at least 15 points in the win and that trio combines with Colson to average 60.3 points. Vasturia was one of four players in double figures in an 89-75 win over the Wolfpack in the only meeting last season.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (14-13, 3-11): Gottfried's eventual replacement should be ecstatic if the program still has guard Dennis Smith Jr. in the fold, as the freshman continues to provide hope for the future. He had 27 points and six assists in Wednesday's 97-73 loss to North Carolina and comes into the weekend fifth in the ACC in scoring (19.0), first in assists (6.7) and second in steals (2.0). Opponents are averaging 91.5 points during the Wolfpack's six-game slide and they are last in the ACC - and 325th nationally - in scoring defense (80.5) entering Friday.

TIP-INS

1. Colson leads the ACC in rebounding (10.7).

2. After Smith, four others score in double figures for the Wolfpack, led by senior G Terry Henderson (14.0).

3. Farrell is 20-for-42 from 3-point range in his last six games.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 86, North Carolina State 78