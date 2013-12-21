Preview: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Ohio State probably can’t afford a second straight sluggish effort Saturday, when the No. 2 Buckeyes meet Notre Dame in their final game of the Gotham Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York. Ohio State had 13 turnovers and seven assists, shot its lowest percentage in a month and had trouble keeping Delaware from getting to the rim Wednesday. The Buckeyes still won by double digits for the 11th time this season.

Ohio State’s LaQuinton Ross has bounced back nicely from a three-game stretch last month during which he combined for seven points on 2-of-20 shooting. The 6-8 forward is averaging 17.7 points over his last six games while shooting 57.1 percent from the floor. Ross should find even more room to work down low if Notre Dame stays with its four-guard starting lineup.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OHIO STATE (11-0): Amir Williams is another big body that figures to give Notre Dame fits should the Fighting Irish stick to the same starting group. The 6-11 center hardly was a factor last season, averaging 3.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 16.5 minutes, but has increased those marks to 10.1 points and 7.7 rebounds in 24.5 minutes. Williams had 11 points and 12 rebounds against Delaware and will be looking to post back-to-back double-doubles for the first time in his collegiate career.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (8-3): Garrick Sherman is the lone big man in the starting lineup for the Fighting Irish, and he’s made big strides this season as well. The 6-11 center has more than doubled his scoring average to 14.3 points and is doing the same with his rebounding (7.5). Of course, he’s also playing 10 minutes more a game, but his improvement also can be seen at the free-throw line, where he’s off to a 75.5 percent start after shooting 66 percent last season and 36.7 as a sophomore at Michigan State in 2011-12.

TIP-INS

1. The Buckeyes entered Thursday ranked No. 2 in the nation in 3-point field-goal defense (24.7).

2. Ohio State has won at least 10 games to start the season for the sixth straight year.

3. Sherman has reached double figures in scoring in a career-high eight straight games.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 77, Notre Dame 63