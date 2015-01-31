Preview: Notre Dame at Pittsburgh

Fresh off its most impressive victory of the season, No. 8 Notre Dame will look to remain unbeaten on the road when it visits Pittsburgh on Saturday in an ACC test. Jerian Grant assisted on Steve Vasturia’s 3-pointer in the final minute as the Fighting Irish knocked off No. 4 Duke on Wednesday to earn their fifth straight win and 16th in their last 17 games. “I think we continue to get better,” head coach Mike Brey told the media after his team outscored Duke 22-8 over the final 10 minutes. “It’s February and we’re still getting better.”

The Panthers face their third top 10 team in the last four games, having lost to Duke and No. 9 Louisville prior to Tuesday’s overtime defeat at Virginia Tech. Jamie Dixon’s team allowed those three opponents to shoot 46.7 from 3-point territory, which could be an issue against the Fighting Irish, who make 40.2 percent from beyond the arc. “The 12 3s just wore on us,” Dixon told the media after the loss to Virginia Tech. “At the end of the day we have to come up with the win.”

TV: 12 p.m. ET, ACC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (20-2, 8-1 ACC): Grant is serving as a scorer and facilitator as Wednesday’s career-high 12 assists would attest. “The best thing about him is he’s going to attack, but he’s not going to attack with tunnel vision,” fellow senior Pat Connaughton told reporters of Grant. “Everyone on this team knows he is going to make the right play, the winning play.” In addition to assisting on Vasturia’s triple, Grant, whose suspension a year ago doomed Notre Dame’s season, blocked a layup attempt by Duke’s Quinn Cook.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (13-8, 3-5): Keeping up offensively with a team such as Notre Dame could prove a real challenge for Pittsburgh, which is a middle of the road club in terms of points per game (67.3) and field goal percentage (43.7). In their eight losses, the Panthers have surrendered 74.6 points per game - well above their season average of 64 per contest. Dixon’s team, normally tough to beat at home, is 7-5 in its last 12 games at Peterson Events Center, where they fashion a 13-3 mark against teams ranked in the top 10.

TIP-INS

1. The Panthers, who trail in the series 28-31, snapped a five-game losing streak to Notre Dame with a victory last season on the road.

2. Notre Dame is the only team in the country to average a point per possession in every game this season.

3. Pittsburgh is 0-3 against ranked team this season, including November’s 74-57 loss to then-No. 15 San Diego State.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 78, Pittsburgh 65