Pittsburgh 76, Notre Dame 72

Pittsburgh 76, No. 8 Notre Dame 72: Jamel Artis had 20 points and eight rebounds while James Robinson hit the go-ahead basket as the Panthers ended the visiting Fighting Irish’s five-game winning streak in ACC play.

Robinson had 15 points – including a jumper with 12 seconds remaining for a 73-72 lead – to go along with 10 assists and Michael Young scored 16 for Pittsburgh (14-8, 4-5 ACC), which ended a three-game losing streak. Cameron Wright added 14 points for the Panthers, who shot 58.5 percent from the field.

Jerian Grant had 14 points, including the final nine for Notre Dame (20-3, 8-2), which lost its first road game of the season. Demetrius Jackson registered 15 points, Zach Auguste contributed 12 points and seven rebounds while Steve Vasturia supplied 12 points for the Fighting Irish.

The Panthers got off to a fast start, making their first five shots, but the Irish were just as good, making 6-of-8, including six early points from Auguste. Pat Connaughton and V.J. Beachem hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Notre Dame a 20-13 lead at the midway point of the first half, but the Panthers stormed back by making 9-of-11 shots, yet still trailed 38-37 at the break.

The second half was a back-and-forth affair featuring several ties and lead changes, including Pittsburgh forging ahead 67-63 on a layup by Artis with 4 1/2 minutes remaining. Young and Robinson made two free throws each to make it an eight-point game before Grant took over, scoring nine straight points to put the Irish up 72-71 before Robinson hit a jumper and Artis two free throws to win it for the Panthers.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Auguste and Wright each went 5-of-7 from the field and scored 10 points in the first half. ... Connaughton was limited to eight points and six rebounds for Notre Dame, which shot 53.1 percent from the floor and made seven 3-pointers. ... Led by Robinson’s 10, the Panthers finished with a season-high 24 assists on 31 made field goals.