Preview: Notre Dame at Providence

Most of the questions head coach Mike Brey had for his Notre Dame squad have been answered heading into Sunday’s game with Providence in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Brey wondered how his team would respond playing away from home for the first time, and aside from a slow start, the Fighting Irish were impressive in knocking off Massachusetts on Saturday in Uncasville. “That’s a great win for us,” Brey told the media. “To come and play a team that played in the NCAA Tournament last year, a very confident program, and kind of beat them on the road, I think it’s a real area of growth for us.”

Providence showed that it is also a team to be reckoned with after thoroughly defeating Florida State 80-54 Saturday in Uncasville. The Friars led 11-0 early and never looked back behind dynamic point guard Kris Dunn, a native of Connecticut who missed most of last season with a shoulder injury. The sophomore had a career-high 15 points and dished out nine assists and LaDontae Henton put up 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Friars, who have opened 4-0 for the second straight season and will face a Notre Dame team with a dynamic point guard of its own in Jerian Grant.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (4-0): Grant scored 24 points and the Fighting Irish limited the Minutemen to 13-of-36 shooting over the final 27 minutes. Pat Connaughton overcame early foul trouble to score 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-7 from 3-point territory as the Fighting Irish opened the season with three easy wins at home. “Coach told us before the game that the whole game is not going to go our way,” Grant told the media. “When we get down or things aren’t going right, just make sure we stayed poised and that’s what we did.”

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (4-0): Jalen Lindsey, a freshman guard from Tennessee, had by far his best game of his young career, hitting 5-of-6 3-pointers en route to 15 points in the victory over Florida State. Lindsey had a combined eight points and had made just 1-of-7 3-point attempts in Providence’s first three games. Senior Ted Bancroft also got into the act by making a pair of 3-pointers in the final two minutes after making just three over his first three seasons.

TIP-INS

1. The Fighting Irish hold a 16-10 advantage in the series with their former Big East foe.

2. Dunn’s previous high of 12 points came Thursday against Navy.

3. Notre Dame leading scorer Zach Auguste was limited to two points in the first half against UMass and finished with 11 and 10 rebounds.

PREDICTION: Providence 75, Notre Dame 70