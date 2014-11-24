Providence 75, Notre Dame 74: LaDontae Henton scored a career-high 38 points as the Friars outlasted the Fighting Irish in a Hall of Fame Tip-Off game at Uncasville, Conn.

Henton made 14-of-19 from the field, including 4-of-8 3-point attempts, and hit 6-of-7 free throws in besting his previous high of 37 points for the Friars (5-0). Tyler Harris had 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting and Kris Dunn was limited to six points and five assists due to foul trouble.

Jerian Grant had 20 points and six assists and Zach Auguste posted 15 points for Notre Dame (4-1). Pat Connaughton provided 13 points and 11 rebounds and Steve Vasturia and Demetrius Jackson had 11 points each for the Irish.

Harris gave Providence its second lead of the game at 22-21 with back-to-back buckets and Henton hit three 3-pointers in the final seven minutes to send the Friars into halftime with a 39-35 lead. Neither team could hold a lead for very long in the second half as Harris and Henton combined to give the Friars the lead at 56-52 before a 14-2 Notre Dame run was soon countered by eight straight by the Friars.

Five points by Grant gave the Irish a 71-68 lead, but Henton countered with five of his own to make it 73-71 with 41 seconds to go. Grant’s three-point play made it 74-73 with 26.3 seconds remaining before Henton calmly hit a pair of free throws for a 75-74 lead with 14.8 seconds left and Providence denied the Irish as Henton blocked Connaughton’s jumper in the closing seconds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Henton, who has 1,507 career points, needs 39 rebounds to become the seventh player in Providence history to notch 1,000 career points and rebounds. ... Dunn sat for most of the final 8:24 of the first half with two fouls and for a good portion of the second half with four fouls. ... Led by Henton, the Friars made 13-of-14 from the foul line.