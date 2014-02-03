Preview: Notre Dame at Syracuse

After Saturday s thrilling overtime win over Duke, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim told reporters, I don t think I ve been involved in a better game.  The top-ranked Orange, who host Notre Dame on Monday, have less than 48 hours to turn the page in order to remain one of two undefeated Division I teams following one of the most entertaining regular-season games in recent memory. Syracuse improved to 21-0, setting a record for the best start in school history.

The Orange, who took over the top spot in the rankings following Arizona s loss at California on Saturday, have adapted nicely to their new conference, although the same cannot be said for their old Big East rival. The Fighting Irish opened ACC play with a win over Duke on Jan. 4 before dropping six of their next seven prior to Saturday s overtime victory versus Boston College. Notre Dame is no stranger to upsetting the No. 1 team in the nation with nine such wins all-time, including a victory over top-ranked Syracuse in 2012 following the Orange s 20-0 start.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (12-10, 3-6 ACC): Eric Atkins, who delivered the Irish s last-second, game-winning 3-pointer against the Golden Eagles, continued to carry the offense with 24 points. Since leading scorer Jerian Grant s academic suspension was imposed 10 games ago, Atkins has averaged 17.3 points  a 5.5-point increase over his first 12 contests. The Irish announced that forward Austin Burgett, who’s missed the last three games due to an irregular heartbeat, was released from the hospital and should begin rehab in the middle of next week.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (21-0, 8-0): The Orange withstood the Blue Devils  3-point barrage (15-of-36) with sound shot selection, going 3-of-4 beyond the arc and scoring their final 23 points at the foul line or in the paint  leading to a season-high 57.4-percent effort from the field. C.J. Fair scored 18 of his career-high 28 points against Duke in the paint, including 10 over the final 10:06 of regulation. “C.J. Fair was phenomenal (against Duke). He broke out of that good, solid player (and) into a great player,” Boeheim told the school s website.

TIP-INS

1. The Orange are the sixth ACC team to begin a season 21-0 and the first since North Carolina in 1985-86.

2. The Irish have committed nine or fewer turnovers in 11 games, including three times in the last four contests.

3. Notre Dame and Syracuse have split the last eight meetings.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 66, Notre Dame 58