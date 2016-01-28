Preview: Notre Dame at Syracuse

If Demetrius Jackson hasn’t been the most valuable player on Notre Dame’s roster, the Irish will find out Thursday when they face Syracuse without their leading scorer. The Orange will open a four-game homestand after having their three-game winning streak snapped with a loss at No. 12 Virginia.

Jackson, a junior point guard, pulled a hamstring early in a 76-49 rout of Boston College on Saturday and the Irish will miss his scoring (16.6 points per game) and 5.0 assist average that ranks second in the ACC. '‘We didn’t let (Jackson’s injury) be a distraction at all,‘’ Notre Dame coach Mike Brey told reporters. '‘Steve Vasturia just slid over and handled the ball, and we methodically had a really good league win.‘’ Vasturia averages 12.8 points and shoots 38.6 percent on 3-pointers and he may find help in Rex Pfleuger, who posted season highs in minutes played (32) and points (11) against BC. Syracuse counters with a pair of fifth-year guards in Michael Gbinije and Trevor Cooney, its leading scorers at 17.4 and 13.7 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (14-5, 5-2 ACC): Jackson had averaged 20.2 points in his previous six games, but the Irish had five players finish in double figures versus the Eagles en route to their fourth straight win. ”I think they’re a very good offensive team,“ Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim told reporters. ”I think they can score. They score against anybody, they put points up, they can shoot it, they can score inside. I think they’re a really well-balanced team and I think that’s pretty much what people thought coming into the year. They’ve got the inside and outside attack and it’s very consistent and they’ve played very well in the league.“ Notre Dame has allowed 11 teams to score 70-plus points, and Brey said that despite holding BC to 28.6 percent shooting ”our (season defensive) numbers (giving up 69.2 points and 42.4 percent shooting) are still not acceptable overall.”

ABOUT SYRACUSE (13-8, 3-5): Syracuse ranks 36th nationally in points allowed (64.7), a number fueled by a transition defense that has not allowed a point in that department during its last four games. “We always want to get back,” Boeheim told reporters. “We need to get back and get our defense set. That’s important. We’ve done a good job in that.” Gbinije scored 24 points and Malachi Richardson had 23 in the Virginia loss, leading a team that has only six players averaging more than 10 minutes of playing time.

TIP-INS

1. Syracuse has won the last four at home in the series and six of the last seven dating back to the 2007-08 season.

2. Notre Dame ranks seventh nationally in field goal percentage (49.9), but Syracuse is 12th best in defending the 3-pointer at 29.4 percent.

3. The Irish will play six of their next nine on the road.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 84, Notre Dame 77