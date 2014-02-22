Preview: Notre Dame at Virginia

Virginia looks to remain atop the ACC standings when it puts a 10-game winning streak on the line against visiting Notre Dame on Saturday. The Cavaliers survived an upset bid with a 57-53 win at Virginia Tech on Tuesday and then saw ACC leader and top-ranked Syracuse stunned by Boston College the next night, lifting Tony Bennett’s team into first by a half-game. No. 13 Virginia, which can record its first 14-1 start in the ACC since 1980-81 with a win, hosts the Orange on March 1 in the only meeting between the front-runners.

Before that much-anticipated matchup rolls around, the Cavaliers need to focus on avoiding a letdown against an inconsistent Fighting Irish squad. After putting together its first winning streak in ACC play with victories over Clemson and Boston College, Notre Dame fell 71-64 at Miami on Wednesday. The Fighting Irish, who lost 68-53 at home in the first meeting with Virginia, sit in 10th place in the conference and would love to climb at least one spot in their remaining four games in order to avoid being one of six teams forced to play in the opening round of the ACC tournament.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (14-13, 5-9 ACC): Although the Irish have not lived up to preseason expectations after being picked to finish fifth in the ACC, they have made for an exciting season with a string of close games. Sixteen of the squad’s last 18 games - including 12 of 14 conference contests - have been decided by single digits, with the only somewhat one-sided affair in that stretch being the 15-point loss to the Cavaliers, who forced 20 turnovers and shot 53.8 percent against Notre Dame. Pat Connaughton, one of several Irish scorers shut down in that Jan. 28 encounter, went 6-for-7 from long range and had 22 points in the loss to the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (22-5, 13-1): That same preseason poll had the Cavaliers picked fourth, one spot ahead of Notre Dame, and Bennett’s team now plays with the expectation that it will emerge victorious each time out, as evidenced by the comeback victory over the Hokies in a game that saw Virginia shoot just 39.2 percent. “Even if shots don’t fall, we’ve gotten accustomed to winning,” guard Malcolm Brogdon said after posting a team-high 12 points. Brogdon has scored between 11 and 18 points in every ACC game, including 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting to go along with seven rebounds, six assists and five steals in the win over the Irish last month.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia has won six straight meetings dating to 1982.

2. Notre Dame C Garrick Sherman is averaging seven points - just over half his season norm - on 9-of-27 shooting over the last three games.

3. Cavaliers F Akil Mitchell is 25-for-38 from the floor over an eight-game span.

PREDICTION: Virginia 67, Notre Dame 58