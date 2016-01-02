Preview: Notre Dame at Virginia

Liberty and Virginia may be worlds apart when it comes to ability on the court, but Notre Dame coach Mike Brey isn’t going to let that stop him from believing he got a bit of a head start in preparing for the ACC regular-season champions from the last two seasons. Brey will attempt to lead the Fighting Irish to a win over the only conference opponent his team has yet to defeat since moving to the ACC in 2013-14 on Saturday when they visit the fifth-ranked Cavaliers in the conference opener for both teams.

Notre Dame defeated Liberty 73-56 on Tuesday - a game that Brey said was “flat out luck” to be scheduled when it was considering the Flames are under the direction of first-year coach Ritchie McKay, who spent the last six seasons as the associate head coach at Virginia. “I think it was good to play against that kind of defense because we are going to see it Saturday. It was kind of nice to be able to talk about some Virginia-type stuff and see some of it,” Brey told reporters. The Cavaliers turned in one of their finest defensive performances of the season in Wednesday’s 71-58 win over Oakland, holding the Golden Grizzlies 30 points below their season average and 18 below their previous season low. Virginia, which is 6-0 against Brey-coached teams at Notre Dame and Delaware, notched its 10th straight victory Wednesday - its third winning streak of at least 10 games in six-plus seasons under coach Tony Bennett.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (9-3): Steve Vasturia (12.1 points) broke out of a shooting slump after totaling 11 points on 4-of-16 shooting over his previous two games by scoring 17 points on 5-of-8 from the field Wednesday. Zach Auguste - one of three ACC players to average a double-double with 14.3 points and 10.4 rebounds - overcame the Flames’ defensive pressure to finish with 13 points and a career-high tying 14 boards. “(Zach) was battling, making some plays. When you are doubled that many times, I was really pleased overall with what he did on the backboard. He was really good,” Brey said.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (11-1): Malcolm Brogdon (team-high 16.2 points) continued his torrid shooting beyond the arc versus the Golden Grizzlies (3-for-8) and is 8-of-16 from long range over the last three contests. Senior center Mike Tobey (7.3 points, 4 rebounds) enjoyed his finest game of the season off the bench Wednesday, scoring 16 points - four shy of his total from the previous six games - and grabbing seven boards in 19 minutes. Second-leading scorer Anthony Gill (14.8 points) has finished in double figures in every game and has been a model of efficiency recently, averaging 18.4 points on 63.5 percent shooting from the floor.

TIP-INS

1. Brogdon is 6-for-13 from the 3-point line over the last two games, but 0-for-13 inside the arc.

2. Notre Dame has shot better than 50 percent in five of its last six contests after doing so only once over its first six.

3. Virginia is shooting 42.9 percent of its first-half shots this year, but hitting on 57.3 percent of its field-goal attempts after intermission.

PREDICTION: Virginia 75, Notre Dame 63