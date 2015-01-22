Preview: Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey knows his ninth-ranked Fighting Irish won’t panic if they find themselves behind during Thursday’s ACC road contest against Virginia Tech. The Irish have found ways to win four tight ACC games and erased a 12-point second-half deficit their last time out. “There’s really not panic or worry or discouragement,” Brey told reporters. “They do have a strong belief that they’re going to figure out a way to win. They show signs of being a special team. I flat out told them that. It’s certainly needed as we move on through this league.”

The Irish have won their last four conference games by a combined 16 points and their lone ACC loss was a six-point setback to No. 2 Virginia. Notre Dame, which is 4-1 in games decided by five points or fewer, is aided by one of the nation’s top offenses. That will give Virginia Tech plenty to worry about, especially if the Hokies are again without freshman standout Justin Bibbs.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Regional Sports Network, ESPN3

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (17-2, 5-1 ACC): The Irish were second in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.7) and shooting (52.8 percent) and ranked fourth for fewest turnovers (9.2) entering Wednesday. Jerian Grant (16.7 points), Pat Connaughton (13.8), Zach Auguste (13.7) and Demetrius Jackson (13.6) are all averaging double figures while Auguste is ranked 14th nationally with a 64.7 shooting clip. Grant leads the ACC in assists (6.4) and assists-to-turnover ratio (3.5) while the Irish top the league in 3-point shooting (40.1).

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (8-9, 0-4): Bibbs, who leads the Hokies with 13.6 points on 50.3 percent shooting and a 20.7-point average in ACC action, will likely miss his second consecutive game because of a concussion, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. The Hokies, who have lost five straight, are also without suspended Joey van Zegeren (9.8 points and a team-best 5.3 rebounds). Adam Smith adds 12.9 points for a Hokies team ranked last in the league in scoring margin (minus-10.7) and rebounding margin (minus-15.5) in ACC play.

TIP-INS

1. Notre Dame is 2-0 in ACC road games and has never won its first three conference road contests.

2. Connaughton needs one rebound to become the 15th player in Notre Dame history with 1,000 points and 700 rebounds.

3. First-year Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams went 3-4 against Notre Dame while coaching Marquette.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 75, Virginia Tech 64