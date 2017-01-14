Preview: Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

Zach LeDay’s plea to his Virginia Tech teammates paid off. After snapping a two-game losing streak Tuesday, the Hokies play the second of three straight at home when No. 20 Notre Dame visits on Saturday.

LeDay laid into his squad after Virginia Tech lost two straight on the road by a combined 41 points to North Carolina State and Florida State. The Hokies responded by defeating Syracuse 83-73 behind 22 points from LeDay and 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists from sophomore guard Chris Clarke. “Any coach will tell you this, if it’s an exclusively coach-led team, there is a level to your success. But when it becomes a player-led team – because the players know what is right and what is wrong – that changes the level," Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams told reporters. "I thought some of that came to light over the past two and a half days, and Zach was a part of that.” Notre Dame remained undefeated in ACC play and won its sixth straight overall by outlasting Miami 67-62 and ending the Hurricanes' 21-game home winning streak on Thursday.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (15-2, 4-0 ACC): Junior guard Matt Farrell led the way against the Hurricanes with 15 points, six assists and four rebounds but got help from senior forward V.J. Beacham (13 points) and senior guard Steve Vasturia (10 points, six rebounds, six assists) as the Fighting Irish closed on a 10-1 run and committed only six turnovers. Bonnie Colson (15.9 points, 10.8 rebounds) grabbed 11 rebounds in the win, becoming the fourth player under head coach Mike Brey to reach the 500-rebound mark by the end of his junior year, joining Pat Connaughton (541), Torin Francis (686) and Luke Harangody (949). Vastruria, Farrell and Beacham all average between 14.1 and 14.7 points and combine to shoot 87 percent from the free-throw line; the team leads the nation at 84.1 percent for the season.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (13-3, 2-2): Senior LeDay (16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds) is averaging 19 points on 22-of-36 shooting and 6.3 rebounds in 34.7 minutes since joining the starting lineup three games ago. Since the Hokies play only six players more than 12 minutes, the return of senior guard Seth Allen from a one-game absence against the Orange (11 points, five assists), added greatly to the depth. Sophomore guard Ahmed Hill, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, is averaging 15.1 points and leads the team with 46 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

1. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 6-1, winning the last six, including 83-81 at home last season.

2. Virginia Tech turned the ball over a combined 36 times in losses to the Wolfpack and the Seminoles last week. Against Syracuse, the Hokies turned it over a season-low six times.

3. Notre Dame has outscored its first four ACC opponents 35-7 in the final 9:35 (combined) of its first four conference wins.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 87, Virginia Tech 74