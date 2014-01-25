Preview: Notre Dame at Wake Forest

After struggling to score for most of the last month, Travis McKie seems to be rounding into form as Wake Forest prepares to host Notre Dame on Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference game. McKie, the ACC’s active leader in points scored, had 24 points as the Demon Deacons evened their conference record by defeating Virginia Tech. “I made the first shot, I got in the flow, and I kept shooting it,” McKie told the media after hitting double figures for just the second time in the last eight games. “I was able to make shots tonight. I was struggling a bit last week and I think it was my time to make shots. It means a lot knowing this is my last time playing in the state of Virginia in the ACC.”

The Fighting Irish have yet to win a conference game on the road, but came close Tuesday at Florida State before falling by two points. Since beating Duke to open their league slate, Mike Brey’s team has gone 1-4, with the lone victory coming at home against Virginia Tech. “I‘m really proud of my team,” Brey told reporters after the loss to the Seminoles. “In the first half and a couple times in the second half, it looked like it could get really ugly, and for us to get back and in position to put that thing into overtime, it took a lot of guys stepping up. We keep playing our way into game situations and I feel if we keep doing that we’ll get a couple of these.”

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN3.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (11-8, 2-4 ACC): Garrick Sherman had 21 points and 10 rebounds against Florida State for his sixth double-double in the last 11 games. The senior center leads all active players with 14.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, and Eric Atkins (14.3) and Pat Connaughton (13.8) also average double figures for Brey, whose team also has games with Virginia and Boston College before facing No.2 Syracuse on Feb. 3. “Our morale is great and it showed in how we played and competed,” Brey said. “We’re disappointed we’ve come up short, but this group comes back in and goes to work every day. They just want to play.”

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (13-6, 3-3 ACC): After averaging better than 30 minutes, 13 points and seven rebounds in each of his first three seasons, McKie had seen his production slip as his playing time has decreased. The senior, who has scored 1,524 career points, enters this game averaging 27.8 minutes, 10 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting a career-low 42.1 percent. Codi Miller-McIntyre leads the team with 15.5 points per contest and Devin Thomas is second in scoring at 11 points and first in rebounding with 8.6 per game.

TIP-INS

1. With the win at Virginia Tech, the Demon Deacons improved to 2-27 in ACC road games under Jeff Bzdelik.

2. The Fighting Irish allowed Florida State to shoot 58 percent, the highest mark of any of its opponents this season.

3. Wake Forest won the only prior meeting 71-61 in the NIT Final in 2000.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 70, Notre Dame 66