Preview: Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest

Notre Dame enters its first ACC Tournament as the 13th seed and looks to avenge an earlier defeat against Wake Forest in the opening round at Greensboro, N.C. on Wednesday. The Fighting Irish comes in off three straight solid efforts, although the last two were losses to Pittsburgh in overtime and at 15th-ranked North Carolina 63-61. Wake Forest, the 12th seed, shocked sixth-ranked Duke last week at home before losing momentum in a 13-point defeat at Miami (Fla.) on Saturday.

The Demon Deacons edged the Fighting Irish 65-58 on Jan. 25 at home with 21 points from Devin Thomas and the winner this time gets a date with fifth-seeded Pittsburgh in the second round on Thursday. Pat Connaughton and Eric Atkins have raised their production of late for Notre Dame, which is fourth in the league in scoring. Wake Forest looks for its first win at the ACC Tournament since 2007 when it beat Georgia Tech 114-112 in double overtime.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN2, ACC Network

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (15-16): Atkins, named a third-team all-conference player on Monday, has averaged 18.3 points over the last three games to raise season mark to a team-best 13.9 among active players and Connaughton scored 36 combined in his last two outings. Connaughton, who has made the fourth-most 3-pointers in the league (73), is tied for second on the team in scoring with Garrick Sherman (13.6). Sherman missed the North Carolina game with a right finger injury, but the team’s leading rebounder (7.3) is expected to return.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (16-15): Leading scorer Codi Miller-McIntyre (12.9) looks to rebound off a two-point effort at Miami, but has dished out at least six assists in three of his last four contests. Forwards Travis McKie (11.2) and Thomas (11) also score in double figures and Tyler Cavanaugh (9.2) posted 20 points against Duke. Robert Morris transfer Coron Williams is averaging 13 points his last five games, including 17 against Miami, and has made 64 from 3-point range – the most by a Wake Forest player in a season since 2006.

TIP-INS

1. Notre Dame coach Mike Brey has won 300 games in 14 seasons at the school and is one shy of 400 victories in his career.

2. McKie has 811 career rebounds, three from moving into the top 10 all-time at Wake Forest, and has started 125 games – second only to Tim Duncan (127).

3. The only meeting between the two teams before this season was in the 2000 postseason NIT championship game, won by the Demon Deacons 71-61.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 74, Wake Forest 66