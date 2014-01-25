(Updated: EDITS throughout)

Wake Forest 65, Notre Dame 58: Devin Thomas had 21 points and six rebounds as the host Demon Deacons earned an Atlantic Coast Conference victory.

Thomas went 10-of-11 from the field and blocked two shots for the Demon Deacons (14-6, 4-3). Travis McKie made just 3-of-10 field goals but converted all six free throws in scoring 14 points and Coron Williams added 11 points.

Garrick Sherman poured in 20 points by going 8-of-15 and also grabbed six rebounds for the Fighting Irish (11-9, 2-5). Eric Atkins provided 13 points and six assists and Pat Connaughton put up 10 points and eight rebounds.

McKie hit two 3-pointers and Sherman countered with a pair of buckets as the teams went into the first media timeout tied at 8. After Sherman’s layup gave the Fighting Irish a 14-13 lead just passed the midway point, the Demon Deacons used a 12-2 run to secure a 25-16 advantage that held until Atkins scored five points in the final minute to make it 25-21 at intermission.

A Connaughton 3-pointer and a layup by Knight gave the Fighting Irish a short-lived lead at 35-33 before the Demon Deacons pulled out to a 49-41 cushion behind eight straight points from Williams. Notre Dame crawled back to a 54-53 lead thanks to Connaughton’s three-point play and free throws by Demetrius Jackson and Sherman, but Codi Miller-McIntyre outscored Sherman 6-4 and McKie made four free throws to salt it away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Thomas made all five of his field goals and scored 11 points in the first half for Wake Forest. ... The Demon Deacons made 14-of-19 field goals and 12-of-17 free throws in the second half. ... Miller-McIntyre finished with eight points for Wake Forest.