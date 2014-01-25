FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wake Forest 65, Notre Dame 58
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 25, 2014 / 10:27 PM / 4 years ago

Wake Forest 65, Notre Dame 58

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: EDITS throughout)

Wake Forest 65, Notre Dame 58: Devin Thomas had 21 points and six rebounds as the host Demon Deacons earned an Atlantic Coast Conference victory.

Thomas went 10-of-11 from the field and blocked two shots for the Demon Deacons (14-6, 4-3). Travis McKie made just 3-of-10 field goals but converted all six free throws in scoring 14 points and Coron Williams added 11 points.

Garrick Sherman poured in 20 points by going 8-of-15 and also grabbed six rebounds for the Fighting Irish (11-9, 2-5). Eric Atkins provided 13 points and six assists and Pat Connaughton put up 10 points and eight rebounds.

McKie hit two 3-pointers and Sherman countered with a pair of buckets as the teams went into the first media timeout tied at 8. After Sherman’s layup gave the Fighting Irish a 14-13 lead just passed the midway point, the Demon Deacons used a 12-2 run to secure a 25-16 advantage that held until Atkins scored five points in the final minute to make it 25-21 at intermission.

A Connaughton 3-pointer and a layup by Knight gave the Fighting Irish a short-lived lead at 35-33 before the Demon Deacons pulled out to a 49-41 cushion behind eight straight points from Williams. Notre Dame crawled back to a 54-53 lead thanks to Connaughton’s three-point play and free throws by Demetrius Jackson and Sherman, but Codi Miller-McIntyre outscored Sherman 6-4 and McKie made four free throws to salt it away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Thomas made all five of his field goals and scored 11 points in the first half for Wake Forest. ... The Demon Deacons made 14-of-19 field goals and 12-of-17 free throws in the second half. ... Miller-McIntyre finished with eight points for Wake Forest.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.