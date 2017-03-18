Preview: Notre Dame vs. West Virginia

Notre Dame barely survived its NCAA Tournament opener and has a chance to reach the Sweet 16 for the third straight season when it takes on fourth-seeded West Virginia in the West Region on Saturday in Buffalo, N.Y. The fifth-seeded Fighting Irish led by as many as 11 in the second half and had a five-point advantage entering the final minute before holding on for a 60-58 win over Princeton in Thursday's first round.

"We gave everybody a show, right?" Notre Dame coach Mike Brey told reporters. "We escaped. We've been in a lot of games like that where game situations need a big defensive stop. We've been there. I'm proud we're still alive." The Mountaineers, who were upset in the first round a season ago, held on to top Bucknell 86-80 in the second game at the KeyBank Center on Thursday. Senior guard Tarik Phillip scored 16 points and two others had 15 for West Virginia, which hauled in 17 offensive rebounds and had a 42-32 advantage on the boards overall. The Irish own a 27-12 series advantage against the Mountaineers, the majority of the meetings taking place when the teams were in the Big East together from 1995-2012.

TV: 12:10 p.m., CBS

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (26-9): Three of the Fighting Irish's four double-digit scorers - forward Bonzie Colson and guards Matt Farrell and Steve Vasturia - combined for 44 points, while forward V.J. Beachem finished with a season low-tying two points on 1-of-9 shooting. "No matter how it looked, we got the win and that's all that matters," Colson - who has scored at least 18 points in seven straight contests - told the media. Notre Dame entered the tournament as the top free-throw shooting team in the country (79.9 percent), but it was 14-for-21 in this one.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (27-8): Junior guard Jevon Carter shot 2-of-9 from the floor and is now 8-for-38 in his career in the tournament, but coach Bob Huggins was quick to credit him and senior forward Nathan Adrian for getting the team to the finish line. "We weren’t very good today in pressure," Huggins told reporters. "(Carter and Adrian) were pretty good but the rest of the guys called it off way too early." Adrian finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

TIP-INS

1. Huggins improved to 30-22 in the NCAA Tournament with Thursday's victory.

2. Notre Dame entered the tourney tied for first in the nation in fewest turnovers per game (9.4) and West Virginia led the country in turnovers forced (20.4).

3. Irish G Matt Farrell had 16 points Thursday and is 5-for-7 from beyond the arc in his last two NCAA Tournament games.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 74, West Virginia 72