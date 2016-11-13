Kuzma leads Utah to opening rout

Kylze Kuzma delivered a monster performance to lead Utah to an 81-37 victory over visiting Northwest Nazarene in a season opener on Saturday night at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

Kuzma, a 6-foot-9 junior forward, tied his career high with 23 points and established a career high with 19 rebounds for Utah (1-0).

Tyler Rawson came off the bench to produce 13 points and five rebounds. Gabe Bealer had 11 points and six rebounds, and Jayce Johnson contributed eight points and 14 rebounds.

Maurice Jones had 11 points and six rebounds to lead Northwest Nazarene (0-1), a Division II team from the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Bouna N'Diaye had nine points and five rebounds.

Lorenzo Bonan and Parker Van Dyke made 3-pointers to help Utah jump out to an early 7-0 lead. The Utes went up 19-10 when Kuzma made a layup to cap a 6-0 run.

The Crusaders battled back to get within four on a layup by Jones with 5:07 to play in the first half, but the Utes led 36-20 at the break after closing the first half with a 17-5 run.

Utah continued to build on its lead early in the second half. The Utes went up 39-21 on a 3-pointer by Kuzma. That basket sparked a 20-2 run that gave Utah a 56-23 lead midway through the second half.

The Utes followed that up with a 14-0 run to take a 70-28 lead on a layup by Devon Daniels with 5:22 to go.

Utah shot 45.6 percent from the field and made 6 of 24 from 3-point range. Northwest Nazarene shot just 16.4 percent, making 11 of 67 from the floor and 1 of 25 from beyond the arc.

The Utes committed 19 turnovers but amassed a huge 61-37 rebounding advantage.