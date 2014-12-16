Preview: Oakland at Arizona

Third-ranked Arizona looks to avoid a letdown when offensively-gifted Oakland pays a visit on Tuesday, after producing what coach Sean Miller called their “best performance of the season.” The Wildcats shot 58.2 percent from the field and held Michigan to 35.2 shooting in an 80-53 rout Saturday for their 28th consecutive win at home. Arizona attempts to match that kind of intensity and efficiency against the Golden Grizzlies, who boast four players averaging more than 10 points.

The Wildcats have held six of 10 opponents to fewer than 60 points while allowing 39.1 percent shooting overall and recording 8.3 steals per game. “We’re locking in and being able to play as a unit on the defensive end,” Arizona center Kaleb Tarczewski told reporters. “I think that’s been the most important thing.” Oakland will play its third ranked team of the season after losing to No. 13 Iowa State (93-82) and No. 22 Michigan State (87-61).

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OAKLAND (4-6): The Golden Grizzlies shot a season-low 39.6 percent from the field against Michigan State on Sunday after winning their previous three games. Corey Petros, a 6-10 senior forward, leads the team in scoring (16.3), rebounding (8.4) and shooting percentage (64.2) while notching five of his 25 career double-doubles. Guard Kahlil Felder is contributing 15.3 points and 7.3 assists per contest while Tommie McCune (12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds) and Dante Williams (10.5 points) also contribute.

ABOUT ARIZONA (10-0): The Wildcats are shooting 50.7 percent from the field -- 12th in the nation through Sunday’s games -- and the 7-foot Tarczewski leads the way (64 percent) while scoring 8.7 per game. Freshman Stanley Johnson went 8-of-10 from the field against Michigan and recorded 17 points, raising his team-best scoring average to 14.1. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has come off the bench in all 10 games while averaging 12.4 points and a team-high 6.7 rebounds while Brandon Ashley chips in 11.4 points per contest.

TIP-INS

1. The Wildcats have won 37 consecutive regular-season games against non-conference opponents -- the longest streak in the nation.

2. Oakland, which is averaging 8.4 makes from 3-point range per game, is 0-6 when trailing at halftime.

3. Arizona PG T.J. McConnell averages 7.2 points while leading the team in assists (5.7) and steals (2.4).

PREDICTION: Arizona 80, Oakland 65