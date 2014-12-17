(Updated: CORRECTS rebounding totals in graph 5)

No. 3 Arizona 101, Oakland 64: Freshman Stanley Johnson matched his career high with 18 points to lead five players in double figures as the Wildcats rolled over the visiting Golden Grizzlies.

Brandon Ashley and Gabe York each contributed 15 points while Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 13 as Arizona (11-0) won its 29th consecutive home game. Kaleb Tarczewski chipped in with 12 points, and T.J. McConnell dished out 10 assists for the Wildcats, who shot 55 percent from the field to register their season high in scoring.

Kahlil Felder led the way with 20 points, nine assists and four steals for Oakland (4-7), which shot a season-low 35.6 percent and lost to a ranked team for the third time. Corey Petros collected 12 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies before fouling out.

Ashley scored the first seven points for Arizona and when Johnson drained a jumper with a little over 12 minutes left in the first half the Wildcats led 24-3. Arizona pushed its advantage as high as 25 before settling for a 45-25 edge at intermission while holding Oakland to 25.8 percent shooting in the opening 20 minutes.

York drained a 3-pointer and made two free throws as the Wildcats scored the first seven of the second half and Hollis-Jefferson’s tip in made is 62-31 less than five minutes in. Arizona cruised from there, finishing with a 50-25 edge on the boards and 21 assists on 33 made field goals.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Wildcats won their 38th consecutive regular-season game against a non-conference opponent - the longest streak in the nation. … Oakland coach Greg Kampe was ejected midway through the second half after arguing with the officials. … The last time Arizona scored 100 points was against Fairleigh Dickinson on Nov. 18, 2013.