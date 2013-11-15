Preview: Oakland at California

Justin Cobbs is expected to be in the starting lineup Friday when California hosts Oakland, which is preparing for its first season in the Horizon League with a brutal non-conference schedule. The senior point guard had six assists before giving the Golden Bears a scare during the second half of Tuesday’s 77-50 rout of Denver when he fell awkwardly and stayed on the floor for a few minutes. Cobbs escaped with a bruised left knee and should be available against Oakland, which has opened with lopsided losses to No. 11 North Carolina and 24th-ranked UCLA.

The Golden Grizzlies have been outrebounded by 19 or more in each of their first two games, and things don’t figure to improve much against California. Center Richard Solomon grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds against Denver on Tuesday, when the Golden Bears dominated in the paint and led 35-18 after holding the smaller Pioneers to 21-percent shooting in the first half. Forward David Kravish scored nine of California’s first 11 points against Denver and has 14 rebounds through two games.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OAKLAND (0-2): Senior guard Travis Bader leads the country with a 55-game 3-point streak and scored a team-high 19 points against the Bruins, who led by 20 after closing the first half on a 27-9 run. “I am not pleased with our performance,” said coach Greg Kampe, whose team lost 91-60 after shooting 6-of-25 from 3-point range. “It was awful.” West Virginia transfer Tommie McCune scored 12 points at forward for the Golden Grizzlies, who will face No. 15 Gonzaga next week.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (2-0): Freshman Jabari Bird, who scored 14 points in the Golden Bears’ season-opening win over Coppin State, made his first start against Denver and finished with a quiet eight points. “He was probably nervous,” said coach Mike Montgomery. “He wants to be really good. He’ll be fine. For all these young players, they need to get game experience and figure out how to be most effective.” While Bird gets acclimated, sophomore guard Tyrone Wallace appears on the verge of a breakout season after leading the team in scoring in each of the team’s first two games.

TIP-INS

1. California has recorded 30 consecutive wins at home in the month of November, dating back to 2004.

2. Oakland will play seven road games before its first home contest on Nov. 30.

3. The Golden Bears are 35-6 in nonconference home games under coach Mike Montgomery.

PREDICTION: California 86, Oakland 69