California 64, Oakland 60: Freshman Jabari Bird scored a career-high 24 points, including six 3-pointers, and the Golden Bears withstood an upset bid by the visiting Golden Grizzlies.

Justin Cobbs had 13 points and Richard Solomon added a career-high 17 rebounds along with 11 points to lead California (3-0), which finished the game on an 11-4 run after Travis Bader’s 3-pointer put Oakland ahead 56-53 with 3:56 remaining.

Bader scored 21 points and made five 3-pointers to pace the Golden Grizzlies (0-3), who led by six at the half. Kahlil Felder had 13 points, Tommie McCune added 11 and Corey Petros recorded a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Bird squashed Oakland’s upset hopes with the score tied at 56 and 1:23 remaining when he drilled a 3-pointer and made two free throws following a steal by Solomon. Bird made six of his eight shots from beyond the arc for the Golden Bears, who are off to their fourth straight 3-0 start.

The Golden Grizzlies were shorthanded after two players - Duke Mondy and Dante Williams - were reportedly sent home after being arrested in Los Angeles on Thursday morning on felony rape charges. Oakland, which opened its season with road losses to North Carolina and UCLA, missed six of its 13 free throws and was outrebounded 41-33.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Golden Bears improved to 36-6 in non-conference home games under coach Mike Montgomery. … Bader leads the country with a 56-game 3-point streak. … California has recorded 31 consecutive wins at home in the month of November, dating back to 2004.