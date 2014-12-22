Preview: Oakland at Clemson

The work in progress that is Clemson continues Monday when the Tigers host Oakland, looking to shake off a disappointing 23-point loss to in-state rival South Carolina on Friday. Clemson looked sharp in posting back-to-back victories over No. 18 Arkansas (in overtime) and Auburn before scoring just 15 second-half points and shooting 29.8 percent overall against the Gamecocks. “We’re still learning how to play,” Tigers coach Brad Brownell admitted after the loss.

Two key Clemson contributors had nights to forget against South Carolina, as point guard Rod Hall scored two points after totaling 39 in his previous two games and center Landry Nnoko – averaging 9.8 points and 6.6 rebounds – finished with no points and one rebound. The Tigers have won five of seven since a 1-2 start. The Golden Grizzlies are 1-3 on their six-game road trip, losing three in a row to Michigan State, Arizona and Pittsburgh.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT OAKLAND (4-8): Sophomore Kahlil Felder leads the Golden Grizzlies in scoring at 16.3 points, scoring 23 points in an 81-77 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday, and leads the nation with 89 assists. Senior Corey Petros ranks second on the team at 15.3 points and is hitting 60.9 percent of his field-goal attempts (19th nationally). The Golden Grizzlies are 0-4 against Power 5 conference teams and have dropped 12 of their past 13 non-conference road contests.

ABOUT CLEMSON (6-4): Sophomore Jaron Blossomgame is the Tigers’ top scorer at 12.2 points and rebounder at 8.6, and has posted four double-doubles, but he needs consistent help from a unit ranked last in the ACC in scoring at 66.4 points per game. Senior Damarcus Harrison scored 10 points Friday, his fourth double-figure output in the past six games. Clemson ranks last in the ACC and 283rd nationally in total assists.

TIP-INS

1. Clemson freshman F Donte Grantham has 12 points in his past two games, after scoring 48 in his previous four contests.

2. Nnoko – whose 18-game streak with at least one blocked shot ended Friday – is one blocked shot from reaching 100 for his career.

3. Clemson is 30th nationally in fewest fouls per game (15.9).

PREDICTION: Clemson 69, Oakland 63