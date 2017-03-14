Preview: Oakland at Clemson

Clemson suffered through a regular season filled with near-misses that spoiled its NCAA Tournament dreams and hopes to salvage something out of a talented group in the NIT. The Tigers make their 16th appearance in the NIT - most by any ACC school - as the second seed in the Iowa Region and host seventh seed Oakland meet in the first round Tuesday night.

“Our guys have played good basketball, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to keep playing,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell told reporters of his team, which lost nine of its 12 ACC games by six or fewer points. The Tigers, who lost in the NIT final in 1999 and 2007, are led by senior forward Jaron Blossomgame (17.5 points, 6.2 rebounds) and won three straight games before losing to eventual champion Duke 79-72 in the second round of the conference tournament. Clemson knocked off Oakland 70-60 at home in December 2014 in the only other meeting and Brownell said he expects another competitive game against the Horizon League co-regular season champions. The Golden Grizzlies, who are 0-5 all-time against ACC teams, had won nine straight contests before losing 81-80 to Youngstown State in the Horizon quarterfinals and are 10-2 on the road this season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OAKLAND (24-8): The Golden Grizzlies averaged 87.1 points in their last seven games and boast three players scoring at least 13 per game, led by junior guard Martez Walker (17.4). Walker averaged 20.4 over the last seven contests while junior forward Jalen Hayes (16.2 points, team-best 8.0 rebounds) scored 21.3 per game in his past four. Senior guard Sherron Dorsey-Walker supplied 21 per contest over the last three to push his overall average to 13.3 and freshman forward Isaiah Brock (6.2 points, 6.0 rebounds) totaled 23 boards in the past two games.

ABOUT CLEMSON (17-15): The Tigers gave Duke a tussle in the ACC tournament, but shot 39.3 percent from the field and turned the ball over 13 times. Blossomgame is finishing his career strong, averaging 19.8 points over the last five contests, and sophomore point guard Shelton Mitchell has been playing his best basketball of late - scoring 16.3 points on 58.3 percent shooting per game in the past six. Mitchell averages 10.8 overall, followed by senior guard Avry Holmes (10.6) and sophomore guard Marcquise Reed (10.1) while senior Sidy Djitte supplies a team-high 7.6 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Blossomgame needs 17 points to pass Trevor Booker (1,725) for fifth on the school’s all-time scoring list and is eighth in rebounds (823).

2. Oakland has reached the postseason eight of the last nine years, including two NCAA trips, four to the CIT and one to the Vegas 16.

3. The winner meets third-seeded Alabama or No. 6 seed Richmond.

PREDICTION: Clemson 78, Oakland 71