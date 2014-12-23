Clemson 70, Oakland 60: Jaron Blossomgame scored 19 of his career-high 26 points in the first half as the host Tigers won for the third time in four games.

Blossomgame, who topped his previous career high of 17 points set Dec. 7 against Arkansas, made 8-of-10 shots from the field and finished 3-of-3 from 3-point range for Clemson (7-4). Landry Nnoko added 17 points and Donte Grantham scored 12 points with eight rebounds as the Tigers scored the game’s first 10 points, closed the first half with an 11-4 spurt and held off a second-half charge.

Kahlil Felder scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half for Oakland (4-9), which whittled a 15-point deficit to single digits. Dante Williams added 10 points off the bench.

Blossomgame opened the scoring with a 3-pointer and his layup capped the game-opening 10-0 burst, and his dunk just over eight minutes in staked Clemson to an 18-5 lead. Oakland drew within 25-22 on Jalen Hayes’ basket with 3:45 to play in the half before Blossomgame hit two 3-pointers and Nnoko scored four points as the Tigers built a 36-26 halftime advantage.

Nnoko scored the first two buckets of the second half to push Clemson’s lead to 14, and Grantham’s basket with just under 15 minutes to play made it 48-33. Felder scored 14 of Oakland’s next 21 points, his free throw pulling the Golden Grizzlies within 59-54 with 4:35 left before Grantham scored, Harrison followed with a 3-pointer and Blossomgame converted a three-point play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Tigers finished with nine steals, their fourth consecutive game with seven or more. … Clemson improved to 5-1 against Horizon League competition. … Felder posted his third consecutive game of 20 or more points.