Preview: Oakland at Georgia

Georgia point guard Charles Mann worked hard on his conditioning during the offseason and hopes to start reaping more rewards when the Bulldogs host Oakland on Tuesday. The all-SEC coaches preseason first-team selection is 7-for-26 from the field over the first four games after scoring only five points in Georgia’s 69-62 loss at Seton Hall on Saturday, dropping his average to 9.3.

”He’s worked really hard this year to get in the best shape of his career,” Bulldogs coach Mark Fox told reporters about the 6-5 senior. “Now he didn’t enjoy conditioning at all this year because it was harder than it has ever been.” Mann’s work ethic also rubbed off on freshman Turtle Jackson, who will likely take Mann’s spot next season. “He’s helping me out a whole lot,” Jackson told reporters. “He’s teaching me a lot of my weaknesses and what I need to work on. And it’s awesome getting to go up against him in practice everyday.” The Golden Grizzlies are coming off an 85-57 victory over Abilene Christian on Saturday and are led by 5-9 junior guard Kay Felder (23.6 points, 10.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game), the Horizon League preseason player of the year.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network Plus

ABOUT OAKLAND (3-2): Felder recorded at least 20 points and 10 assists in each game after averaging 18.1 and 7.6 as a sophomore. Felder is complemented by senior center Percy Gibson (18.2 points, 8.8 rebounds), who scored 23 points and grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds Saturday. The Golden Grizzlies, who have appeared in three NCAA tournaments - the last in 2011, were picked to finish second in the Horizon after tying for third last season.

ABOUT GEORGIA (2-2): As Mann looks for his shooting touch, the Bulldogs boast three players averaging double figures in scoring. Senior guard and all-SEC coaches preseason first-team selection Kenny Gaines leads the way at 18 points, followed by sophomore forward Yante Maten (13.3 points, team-high 8.8 rebounds) and junior guard J.J. Frazier (11 points). Georgia has recorded 38 assists against 60 turnovers with Frazier (15 and 10) and freshman forward E‘Torrion Wilridge (five, four) the only players recording more assists than turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. The Bulldogs, who were picked to finish fifth in the 14-team SEC, defeated High Point 49-46 on Wednesday and Murray State 63-52 on Nov. 20 after opening the season with a 92-90 overtime loss to Chattanooga.

2. Oakland University is located in Rochester, Mich., and has been coached by Greg Kampe since 1984, making him the third-longest tenured active coach at the same school behind Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim (1976) and Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski (1980).

3. The 11 non-conference opponents on Georgia’s 2015-16 schedule averaged 19.3 victories last season.

PREDICTION: Oakland 87, Georgia 86