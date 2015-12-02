Georgia Tech 77, Wofford 61

Senior guard Adam Smith scored 16 points, including four 3-pointers, to help Georgia Tech defeat Wofford 77-61 on Tuesday in Atlanta.

Smith, a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech, shot six-for-nine from the field, including four of five on 3-pointers to lead the Yellow Jackets (5-2).

Related Coverage Preview: Oakland at Georgia

It was a nice recovery for Smith, who scored only three points in the last game against Villanova.

Forward Quinton Stephens came off the bench to score 12, including a pair of 3-pointers, for the Yellow Jackets. Forward Charles Mitchell added 10 points and a game-high 15 rebounds to post his seventh straight double-double.

Wofford (2-4) was led by reserve forward Justin Gordon with 14 points and five rebounds.

The Terriers were hurt by their lack of perimeter shooting (three-for-17 on 3s) and the inability to stay out of foul trouble. Wofford was called for 26 fouls and had six players with three or more fouls.

Georgia Tech got in a hole early when it shot one-for-13 from the floor to start the game and went 6:07 without scoring. The Yellow Jackets trailed by as many as six points in the first half before Smith sparked a late run with seven straight points, which led to Georgia Tech’s 32-30 halftime lead.

Gordon came off the bench to score 12 in the first half for Wofford.