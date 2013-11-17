Preview: Oakland at Gonzaga

Gary Bell Jr. made eight 3-pointers in his last outing and has quite an act to follow up when No. 15 Gonzaga hosts Oakland on Sunday. Bell scored a career-best 24 points and fell one 3-pointer shy of matching the school record in the rout of Colorado State, a contest in which the Bulldogs made 14 3-point baskets. “Life is pretty good when you make your shots,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said afterward. “That makes everybody look good.”

Oakland lost to California on Friday night and indefinitely suspended starting guard Duke Mondy and sixth man Dante Williams earlier in the day for violating team rules. After Wednesday’s loss at UCLA, the two players were arrested early Thursday morning after a woman claimed she was sexually assaulted but Golden Grizzlies coach Greg Kampe said police will decline to file charges. “There were some accusations, but there were no criminal charges,” Kampe told a Detroit radio station. “But I have suspended them and once I find out all the information, I will make a decision about what we’re going to do with them.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ROOT

ABOUT OAKLAND (0-3): Guard Travis Bader scored 21 points and made five 3-pointers in the 64-60 loss to Cal and is tied for 23rd in NCAA history with 371 career 3-pointers. Bader has made at least one 3-pointer in 56 consecutive games – the longest streak in the country – and is averaging 19.3 points this season. Center Corey Petros had 10 points and 13 rebounds against the Golden Bears for his 12th career double-double.

ABOUT GONZAGA (2-0): Providence transfer Gerard Coleman is making quite an impact off the bench by making 12-of-18 shots and averaging 15.5 points over the first two games. The slashing guard was a two-year starter with the Friars and averaged 13.2 points as a sophomore but got disenchanted with losing and sought out a place where he could be part of a winning team. “I came because I had a chance at a national title, really,” Coleman told the Spokesman-Review. “That’s why I always play the game – to win something at the end. That’s the whole purpose to me.”

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga’s 3-point record of nine is shared by current G Kevin Pangos and school legend Dan Dickau.

2. The Golden Grizzlies are playing the fourth contest of a season-opening seven-game road trip.

3. Bell is 11-of-17 from 3-point range this season and has attempted just two shots from inside the arc, making one.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 83, Oakland 64