FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gonzaga 82, Oakland 67
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 18, 2013 / 3:26 AM / 4 years ago

Gonzaga 82, Oakland 67

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS 3:43 to 3:38 in 4th graph)

No. 15 Gonzaga 82, Oakland 67: Kevin Pangos scored 21 points and made five 3-pointers as the Bulldogs defeated the visiting Golden Grizzlies.

Sam Dower scored 15 points and Gary Bell Jr. added 14 for Gonzaga (3-0), which was 11-for-20 from 3-point range. Przemek Karnowski added 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Travis Bader scored 22 points and made five 3-pointers for Oakland (0-4). Tommie McCune added 17 points and Mitch Baenziger tallied 11 for the Golden Grizzlies, who were also 11-for-20 from behind the arc.

Oakland trailed by eight points with less than eight minutes to play before Pangos and Drew Barham hit consecutive 3-pointers to make it 69-55. Bell scored on a driving hoop to push the lead to 15 with 3:38 to play and the Bulldogs cruised to the finish.

Gonzaga led by as many as 12 in the first half before taking a 39-30 lead into the break. The Golden Grizzlies were within five early in the second half before a 3-pointer by Barham gave the Bulldogs a 59-47 edge shortly before the midway point.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oakland played without G Duke Mondy and F Dante Williams, who were indefinitely suspended on Friday for an off-court incident that occurred after Wednesday’s game at UCLA. … Gonzaga racked up 10 steals, led by three apiece from Gerard Coleman and David Stockton. … Bader has made at least one 3-pointer in 57 consecutive games, the best active streak in the nation.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.