(Updated: CORRECTS 3:43 to 3:38 in 4th graph)

No. 15 Gonzaga 82, Oakland 67: Kevin Pangos scored 21 points and made five 3-pointers as the Bulldogs defeated the visiting Golden Grizzlies.

Sam Dower scored 15 points and Gary Bell Jr. added 14 for Gonzaga (3-0), which was 11-for-20 from 3-point range. Przemek Karnowski added 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Travis Bader scored 22 points and made five 3-pointers for Oakland (0-4). Tommie McCune added 17 points and Mitch Baenziger tallied 11 for the Golden Grizzlies, who were also 11-for-20 from behind the arc.

Oakland trailed by eight points with less than eight minutes to play before Pangos and Drew Barham hit consecutive 3-pointers to make it 69-55. Bell scored on a driving hoop to push the lead to 15 with 3:38 to play and the Bulldogs cruised to the finish.

Gonzaga led by as many as 12 in the first half before taking a 39-30 lead into the break. The Golden Grizzlies were within five early in the second half before a 3-pointer by Barham gave the Bulldogs a 59-47 edge shortly before the midway point.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oakland played without G Duke Mondy and F Dante Williams, who were indefinitely suspended on Friday for an off-court incident that occurred after Wednesday’s game at UCLA. … Gonzaga racked up 10 steals, led by three apiece from Gerard Coleman and David Stockton. … Bader has made at least one 3-pointer in 57 consecutive games, the best active streak in the nation.