Preview: Oakland at Indiana

Indiana showed an ability to move on from a bad loss, and now will try to sustain the momentum from a win when they host Oakland on Tuesday. After a 17-point loss to Syracuse in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge, in a game that saw the Hoosiers produce more turnovers (16) than baskets (15), they rebounded with an 89-68 rout of North Florida at home Saturday. Indiana, which has been inconsistent on offense, got 10 players into the scoring column to win its 35th straight non-conference home game.

Tuesday’s contest stands as a tune-up to the Hoosiers’ meeting with in-state rival Notre Dame on Saturday in Indianapolis. They will attempt to avoid looking ahead against a Golden Grizzlies squad that has won two in a row after opening the season 0-7. Oakland will not be overwhelmed by the scene in Bloomington after already enduring encounters with North Carolina, UCLA, Gonzaga and California.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OAKLAND (2-7): The Golden Grizzlies finally produced their first win of the season Nov. 30, but it came against an NAIA opponent in Rochester College. However, they picked up their first quality victory last Saturday with a 73-56 triumph over Ohio. Travis Bader made three 3-pointers to be one of six players in double figures and extend his streak of games with at least one make from beyond the arc to 62, the longest such run in the country.

ABOUT INDIANA (7-2): The win over North Florida was a breakout game for senior transfer Evan Gordon, who had a season-high 15 points in just 19 minutes. Gordon was expected to be a solid contributor on defense but has been a featured scorer in past stops at Liberty and Arizona State, and head coach Tom Crean hopes for that kind of output from one of his more experienced players. “I think when he’s focused on what he is defensively, all of a sudden you get nights like that offensively and hopefully he can continue it,” Crean said in his postgame press conference Saturday.

TIP-INS

1. Indiana entered Monday ranked third in the nation with 47.8 rebounds per game, while Oakland was 344th at 29.3.

2. Hoosiers leading scorer G Yogi Ferrell has reached double figures in all nine games.

3. This is the first ever meeting between the two schools.

PREDICTION: Indiana 83, Oakland 69