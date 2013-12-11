FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indiana 81, Oakland 54
#Intel
December 11, 2013 / 2:11 AM / 4 years ago

Indiana 81, Oakland 54

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Indiana 81, Oakland 54: Evan Gordon made his first eight shots en route to a season-high 26 points as the host Hoosiers rolled.

Gordon finished 10-for-12 from the floor and chipped in a team-high three steals for Indiana (8-2), which picked up its 36th straight home win against a non-conference opponent. Troy Williams scored 13 points and Yogi Ferrell added 11.

Mitch Baenziger had four 3-pointers in a 5-for-5 showing and finished with 14 points to pace the Grizzlies (2-8), who were outrebounded 52-28. Leading scorer Travis Bader was 2-for-15 from the floor and missed all 10 of his long-range attempts, snapping the nation’s longest streak of consecutive games with at least one 3-pointer at 62.

Two games removed from a 52-point effort against Syracuse’s stingy zone defense, the Hoosiers had 50 in the first half alone of this one, taking a 20-point lead into the locker room. Gordon was 6-for-6 in the opening stanza and had a pair of steals in a 6-2 burst early in the second that helped Indiana push the advantage to 58-36.

Gordon, who broke out for 15 points in his previous game, buried a jumper and a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions to make it a 23-point game midway through the half. The senior followed up his first miss with another make from beyond the arc with 8:05 to go as the Hoosiers led by as many as 31 points down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oakland has lost 10 straight road games. ... The last time Bader failed to record a 3-pointer was Dec. 30, 2011, at South Dakota. ... Noah Vonleh and Jeremy Hollowell had 10 rebounds apiece for the Hoosiers.

