Preview: Oakland at Iowa State

No. 14 Iowa State looks to build off last season’s success when it kicks off the new campaign at home to Oakland in the opening round of the CBE Hall of Fame Classic on Friday. The Cyclones won the Big 12 tournament to advance to their third consecutive NCAA tourney before losing in the Sweet 16 to eventual champions Connecticut. Iowa State hopes to make the Final Four this year, but must replace the production of seniors DeAndre Kane and 2013-14 Big 12 Player of the Year Melvin Ejim.

One man ready to fill the void is forward Georges Niang, who is the team’s top returning scorer after averaging 16.7 points per game to go along with 4.5 rebounds a season ago. The Cyclones have added UNLV graduate transfer Bryce Dejean-Jones, who averaged 13.6 points last year and should add some scoring punch in the backcourt. The Golden Grizzlies are staring at one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country with three road games against Top 25 opponents, and hope to begin with an upset win in their first-ever meeting with Iowa State.

TV: 8 p.m. ET.

ABOUT OAKLAND (2013-14: 13-20): The Golden Grizzlies were picked to finish seventh in the Horizon League preseason poll while centre Corey Petros was selected to the all-conference first team. Kahlil Felder averaged 9.6 points per game en route to winning Freshman Player of the Year honors in the conference last season and hopes to increase his scoring and assist totals in his sophomore campaign. Artis Cleveland has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team policies and likely won’t return to the squad.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (2013-14: 28-8): Point guard Monte Morris was named to the 2015 Bob Cousy Award Watch List after setting an NCAA record with a 4.79 assist-to-turnover ratio while scoring 6.8 points. Abdel Nader and Matt Thomas will miss the first two games of the regular season for a violation of team rules. Niang was named the preseason Big 12 Player of the Year and Dejean-Jones was selected as the preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year by the conference’s coaches.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State has won its last 16 season openers.

2. The Cyclones are 20-1 under coach Fred Hoiberg when scoring 90 or more points.

3. Iowa State has won 20 consecutive games against non-conference opponents at Hilton Coliseum.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 101, Oakland 72