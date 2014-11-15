No. 14 Iowa State 93, Oakland 82: Georges Niang scored a career-high 30 points as the Cyclones downed the visiting Golden Grizzlies in the ‘host’ round of the CBE Hall of Fame Classic.

Bryce Dejean-Jones notched a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds for Iowa State (1-0), which shot 51.7 percent from the field. Dustin Hogue scored 15 points while Monte Morris tallied 14 for the Cyclones, who turned the ball over just eight times.

Corey Petros contributed 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Oakland (0-1), which shot 51.8 percent from the field. Kahlil Felder recorded a double-double of his own with 23 points and a game-high 10 helpers for the Golden Grizzlies.

Iowa State missed seven of its first 10 shots to fall behind by three early on before Naz Long hit a 3-pointer to put the Cyclones in front 30-22. Felder nailed a triple to tie the game before Iowa State scored the final seven points of the first half to go on top 45-38.

Niang and Long knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Cyclones their biggest lead of the game at the time at 72-56. Niang converted a three-point play to stretch the margin to 19 with just over five minutes remaining and Iowa State maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way en route to its 17th consecutive season-opening win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iowa State improved to 21-1 under Fred Hoiberg when scoring 90 or more points. … The Cyclones have won 21 consecutive games against non-conference opponents at Hilton Coliseum. … Iowa State finished 26-of-37 from the free-throw line.