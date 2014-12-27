Preview: Oakland at Maryland

The good news for No. 15 Maryland, which completes its non-conference slate by hosting Oakland on Saturday, is how freshman Melo Trimble and junior Jake Layman have emerged during Dez Wells’ injury. The better news for the Terrapins is Wells could be back on the court as soon as Saturday. Coach Mark Turgeon told CBS earlier this month that he expected Wells (wrist) to be cleared for practice before the Oakland game.

Wells’ absence has been good for Layman and Maryland, which has won four straight since its lone setback against No. 5 Virginia. “Jake is just growing up,” Turgeon told the media after Sunday’s win at Oklahoma State. “The things he’s doing he couldn’t have done two months ago and Dez Wells getting hurt has been a blessing for him. He’s had to do more and he’s a bigger part of our offense.” Oakland heads to Maryland after consecutive road losses to Michigan State, Arizona, Pittsburgh and Clemson.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT OAKLAND (4-9): Kahlil Felder has scored at least 20 points in three straight games and leads the Golden Grizzlies with 16.8 points while leading the country in assists (95) and minutes (506). Corey Petros, a 6-10 senior, adds 14.6 points on 60 percent shooting and a team-best 8.2 rebounds. The Golden Grizzlies, who have lost 14 of their last 15 non-conference road games, have been outscored by 19.3 points during their current four-game skid.

ABOUT MARYLAND (11-1): Layman is averaging 17.3 points and 5.9 rebounds in 31.6 minutes during the seven games without Wells and is tied with Trimble with 15.8 points on the season. Richaud Pack adds 8.9 points and 4.9 rebounds and Damonte Dodd has 21 blocks. Maryland, which is 8-1 at home, is allowing 59.8 points during its win streak.

TIP-INS

1. Trimble leads the country with 85 made free throws and the Terrapins are fourth with 229 made free throws.

2. Maryland freshman G Jared Nickens has hit multiple 3-pointers in seven of his last eight games.

3. Oakland is 0-5 when Petros gets fewer than nine field-goal attempts.

PREDICTION: Maryland 79, Oakland 63