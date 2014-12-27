FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maryland 72, Oakland 56
#Ford Motor Co
December 28, 2014 / 12:21 AM / 3 years ago

Maryland 72, Oakland 56

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 15 Maryland 72, Oakland 56: Dez Wells had 10 points in his return from a wrist injury as the Terrapins held off a second-half rally by the visiting Golden Grizzlies.

Melo Trimble hit a career-best five 3-pointers and led Maryland (12-1) with 17 points. Jake Layman recorded 15 points and 12 rebounds for his second straight double-double.

Jalen Hayes had 13 points and seven rebounds to lead Oakland (4-10) and Kahlil Felder added 12 points and five assists. Corey Petros chipped in 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Oakland got within 19-15 with less than nine minutes left in the first half before the Terrapins finished the first half on an 18-4 run. Trimble scored eight straight points in the middle of the run on a pair of 3-pointers and a layup off a steal and Maryland hit six straight free throws for a 37-19 halftime lead.

Felder had a pair of 3-pointers to bookend a 13-2 run early in the second half and Nick Daniels and Dante Williams each struck from 3-point range during a 10-2 run to cut the Maryland lead to nine points but Trimble ended the run with a 3-pointer with just over seven minutes left. Oakland got as close as seven with four minutes left but Wells had a dunk in transition and a layup off back-to-back Oakland turnovers to end the threat.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wells went 5-of-9 from the floor and recorded four assists and a rebound in his first action since Nov. 25. ... Maryland opens Big Ten Conference play at Michigan State on Tuesday on a five-game win streak. ... The Terrapins, who entered the game ranked fourth in the country with 229 made free throws, went 14-of-16 from the foul line.

