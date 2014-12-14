Preview: Oakland at Michigan State

Michigan State ends an eight-day break for final exams with a home game against Oakland on Sunday night. It’s the first of a four-game stretch over nine days for the No. 23 Spartans who then take an eight-day break over Christmas before opening Big Ten play at home against Maryland. Michigan State also hosts Eastern Michigan (Wednesday), Texas Southern (Saturday) and The Citadel (Dec. 22) before turning its focus onto conference play.

Spartans coach Tom Izzo is expected to gain the services of highly touted 6-foot-5 freshman swingman Javon Bess from off-season surgery for a broken foot during the homestand, perhaps as early as the Oakland game. Sophomore guard Alvin Ellis also should benefit from the layoff after playing sparingly with a high ankle sprain that forced him to miss six games and hurt Michigan State’s depth. “I can’t think of a Christmas more critical than this one just because of the people we’ve had out and just because of the youth of the team compared to maybe some that I’ve had,” Izzo told the Detroit News.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OAKLAND (4-5): The Golden Grizzlies bring a three-game win streak into the contest and were competitive in a road loss (93-82) at No. 13 Iowa State. Oakland is led by 6-foot-10 senior center Corey Petros who leads the team in both scoring (16.7) and rebounding (8.2) and has 24 career double-doubles. Sophomore point guard Kahlil Felder is second on the team in scoring (15.6) and ranked fifth in the NCAA in assists (7.5) through Friday’s games.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (6-3): Senior guard Travis Trice (15.2) leads the Spartans in scoring and has connected on 41.1 percent of his 3-point attempts. Senior forward Branden Dawson also is averaging in double figures (11.1) and leads the Big Ten in rebounding (9.0). Junior guard Denzel Valentine is one of the most versatile players in the Big Ten, averaging 14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 48.1 percent from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan State is shooting a Big Ten-best 44.4 percent from 3-point range this season, including 47.3 percent over its last seven contests.

2. The Spartans lead the Big Ten in rebounding margin (plus-8.8).

3. Michigan State leads the all-time series 12-0, but had to rally in the second half to win last year’s meeting at The Palace in Auburn Hills 67-63.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 82, Oakland 70