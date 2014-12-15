No. 23 Michigan State 87, Oakland 61: Denzel Valentine scored a game-high 19 points, including 5-of-6 3-pointers, as the hot-shooting Spartans cruised past the visiting Golden Grizzlies.

Branden Dawson finished with 15 points and six rebounds, Bryn Forbes and Marvin Clark Jr. each scored 12 points and Matt Costello added 11 points for Michigan State (7-3). The Spartans, who entered the game leading the nation in 3-point shooting percentage (44.4), connected on 10-of-17 treys and shot 55.7 percent from the floor.

Corey Petros overcame early foul problems to register his 25th career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Oakland (4-6). Dante Williams scored a team-high 15 points and Kahlil Felder chipped in with 13 points and five assists for the Golden Grizzlies, who had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Oakland, which lost only 67-63 to the Spartans last season at the Palace in Auburn Hills, took an early 15-12 lead on a 3-pointer by Williams. But Michigan State, fueled by 3-pointers by Travis Trice and Clark Jr., ended the half on a 14-5 run and led 44-31 at halftime.

The Spartans extended their lead to 55-35 by connecting on five of their first six shots after intermission. Oakland, which shot 39.6 percent from the floor, never got closer than 15 points the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Michigan State improved to 13-0 all-time against Oakland. ... The Spartans finished with 25 assists on 34 field goals with Trice (eight) leading the way. ... Michigan State was 9-of-19 at the free throw line.