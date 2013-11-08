Preview: Oakland at North Carolina

With some of its best players facing eligibility issues, North Carolina may not be at full strength for its season opener against visiting Oakland on Friday. The 11th-ranked Tar Heels are still awaiting word on the status of guards P.J. Hairston and Leslie McDonald, while forward J.P. Tokoto should be available. The absence of its key wing players could hurt North Carolina on defense just as much as offense, as Oakland’s 6-5 swingman, Travis Bader, is one of the nation’s top long-range shooters.

After playing with a four-guard lineup for much of last season, the Tar Heels hope to give their opponents a taller look in 2013-14. “We’re going to be bigger and play bigger,” said North Carolina coach Roy Williams, “and we’re going to play with a bigger lineup more often for longer periods during the game.” James Michael McAdoo could see time at small forward after playing center for parts of last season, with sophomore big men Brice Johnson and Joel James handling duties down low.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN3.

ABOUT OAKLAND (2012-13: 16-17, 10-6 Horizon): The Grizzlies have never beaten an ACC opponent, although they did win at Tennessee in 2010. Bader, a freshman reserve on that team, is now the focal point of the Oakland offense, having averaged 22.1 points last season with a national-best 4.2 3-pointers per game. Junior center Corey Petros averaged 12.5 points and 8.2 rebounds in 2012-13 and led the Horizon League in offensive rebounding.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (2012-13: 25-11, 12-6 ACC): Due to its small lineup and inconsistent play out of McAdoo, North Carolina ranked just 111th in the nation in field-goal percentage in 2012-13. Hairston, McAdoo and point guard Marcus Paige – the Tar Heels’ three returning starters – combined to average 37.2 points per game last season, although none of them shot better than 45 percent from the field. On the bright side, North Carolina led the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio a season ago and ranked second in the league in turnover margin.

TIP-INS

1. The Tar Heels defeated the Grizzlies in the opening round of the 2005 NCAA Tournament en route to winning the national championship in Roy Williams’ second year as head coach.

2. Oakland starting forward Tommie McCune will be playing his first game in 639 days after transferring from West Virginia in the summer of 2012.

3. Bader has made a 3-pointer in 53 straight games – the longest active streak in the nation.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 74, Oakland 64