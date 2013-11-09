No. 11 North Carolina 84, Oakland 61: James Michael McAdoo compiled 21 points and nine rebounds as the Tar Heels overcame the absence of two key players in a season-opening home win.

Guards P.J. Hairston and Leslie McDonald, a pair of upperclassmen facing eligibility issues, sat out this one for coach Roy Williams, who has vowed that his team will play bigger this season. The Tar Heels put their size on display against the Grizzlies, shooting 60 percent from the field - including 66.7 percent from two-point range - and holding a 43-26 rebounding advantage.

Travis Bader notched 18 points to fuel Oakland’s offense, while the Grizzlies also received 14 points from Duke Mondy. Marcus Paige chipped in 14 points and J.P. Tokoto had 13 for North Carolina.

McAdoo made a jumper six seconds into the game and the Tar Heels never looked back. Leading 15-8, North Carolina went on a 14-2 run capped by two 3-pointers by Paige sandwiched around a basket by McAdoo.

McAdoo’s dunk extended the lead to 50-19 with 4:10 to play in the first half, and Tokoto’s 3-pointer gave the Tar Heels a 58-21 lead at intermission. Brice Johnson added 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting for North Carolina, which was never threatened in the second half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Paige was 4-of-7 from 3-point range, while the rest of his teammates were 1-for-6. ... Tokoto, who also faced some eligibility issues this offseason, led the Tar Heels with five turnovers but did create four steals. ... McAdoo finished 9-of-13 from the field and 3-of-4 from the line.