Preview: Oakland at Pittsburgh

With a healthy Cameron Wright back and finding his groove, Pittsburgh seeks to continue a long streak when Oakland visits Saturday. The Panthers have won 27 consecutive non-conference home games in the Petersen Events Center - the sixth longest active streak in the nation – and is 114-3 all-time. Wright the most experienced player on the roster who returned recently from a foot injury, scored 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting in Pitt’s 65-56 win over Manhattan on Wednesday.The Panthers have already lost three non-conference games this season, their most since going 9-4 in 2000-01, but are 3-0 with Wright on the floor. The 6-5 senior averaged 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals last year and averaged 15 points during the Panthers’ trip to the Bahamas over the summer. “We’re 3-0 with Cameron back and that’s how we look at things,” Dixon said. “There’s a lot of days to look forward here. A lot of days to get better.”

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports

ABOUT OAKLAND (4-7): Sophomore Kahlil Felder (15.7 points, 7.5 assists, 2.3 steals), who scored 20 points and handed out nine assists against Arizona, is the only player in the country averaging over 15 points and seven assists per game. Senior Corey Petros (15.9 points per game) has reached double figures in 10 of 11 games this season. The Golden Grizzlies struggle on defense, ranking 344th out of 351 teams in points allowed per 100 possessions (115.2).

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (7-3): The Panthers, picked by Atlantic Coast Conference media to finish sixth, are playing the third of five straight non-conference home games before opening ACC play at NC State and Boston College. With Wright out, sophomore Michael Young has been Pitt’s best player, averaging 13.2 points on 55.1 percent shooting and 8.7 rebounds. Sophomore Jamel Artis (9.4 points) had career highs of 20 points and five assists against the Jaspers.

1. Pitt PG James Robinson is one of only two players in the ACC averaging 11 points and five assists (11.4 points, 5.4 assists).

2. Felder shoots only 37 percent from the floor and averages 4.5 turnovers per contest.

3. Petros is six offensive rebounds shy of breaking the school record of 340.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 70, Oakland 52