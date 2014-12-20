Pittsburgh 81, Oakland 77 (OT): Michael Young led a balanced attack with 19 points and seven rebounds and the Panthers yielded just one bucket over the final 10 minutes in a come-from-behind victory over the visiting Golden Grizzlies.

James Robinson scored the final five points in regulation and finished with 18 for Pittsburgh (8-3), which has won 28 consecutive nonconference home games in the Petersen Events Center - the sixth longest active streak in the nation. Cameron Wright and Chris Jones added 16 points apiece as the Panthers shot 46.4 percent from the floor and committed just five turnovers.

Kahlil Felder had 23 points and seven assists for Oakland (4-9), which has lost three straight and dropped to 1-2 in overtime this season. Jalen Hayes scored a season-high 16 points before fouling out late in regulation for the Golden Grizzlies, who outrebounded the Panthers 38-31.

Wright opened the extra session with a jumper and Young followed a blocked shot by running the floor and converting a reverse layup off a nice feed from Jamel Artis for a 76-73 lead with 57 seconds left. After the team’s traded free throws, Felder converted a baseline drive with 22 ticks left, but Jones matched it with two free throws before Max Hooper’s potential game-tying 3-pointer from the left wing bounced off with three seconds left.

A three-point play by Robinson capped a 7-0 run to tie the game 70-70 with 3:17 left in regulation, Felder and Robinson each drained two free throws before Felder traveled and Wright missed an elbow jumper as regulation ran out. After 14 lead changes in the first 12 minutes of the second half, Hooper hit a 3-pointer from the left wing, Felder drained a pair from the line and Dante Williams added a bucket to give Oakland a 68-61 lead with 5:25 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Felder scored 14 points over a 12-minute span and his 3-pointer with 3:11 left in the first half gave Oakland a 29-21 lead before Jones drained a pair of 3-pointers and Young added four points as the Panthers closed within 34-33 at the half. ... Pittsburgh improved to 5-0 in the series vs. Oakland, including victory in the 2010 NCAA Tournament - also an overtime affair. ... Jones set a career high with five assists - all in the first half.