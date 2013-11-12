Preview: Oakland at UCLA

UCLA suffered a scare from Drexel in its season opener Friday before beginning the Steve Alford era with a 72-67 victory. The No. 24 Bruins will try to make it easier on themselves when dangerous Oakland starts a three-game West Coast swing with a visit Tuesday. Alford used only seven players in the opener and will likely be without 6-10 senior Travis Wear and 6-9 freshman Wanaah Bail again as UCLA tries to limit an Oakland offense led by 3-point ace Travis Bader.

The Bruins’ perimeter play will be tested by Bader, who made a nation-best 4.2 per game from 3-point range, and the country’s leader in steals Duke Mondy (3.03) last season. Kyle Anderson, a 6-9 point guard, started the season with a near triple-double and is a difficult matchup for Oakland. Guard Jordan Adams will also be a key after scoring 16 in the opener for UCLA, who let a 13-point lead shrink to one late against Drexel.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT OAKLAND (0-1): The Golden Grizzlies, from Rochester, Mich., will also travel to California and Gonzaga this week after giving up 58 points in the first half in an 84-61 loss at North Carolina on Friday. Bader led Oakland with 18 points, making 4-of-11 from beyond the 3-point arc and Mondy had 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals. Corey Petros must make an impact inside for the Golden Grizzlies, who have beaten a BCS school in four of the previous six seasons.

ABOUT UCLA (1-0): Anderson had 12 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists while David Wear and Zach LaVine had 14 points each in an opener that pleased Alford. “We had a lot adversity in this game with foul trouble and not being able to get to the free throw line,” Alford told reporters after beating the Dragons. “The guys just battled.” Travis Wear, who averaged 10.9 points last season, is recovering from an appendectomy and Bail has yet to be cleared after undergoing knee surgery in the summer.

TIP-INS

1. Alford will coach his 700th college game at his fifth school and stands at 464-235.

2. Oakland coach Greg Kampe is in his 30th season, the third-longest stretch at one school among active Division I coaches. Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim (38th season) and Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski (34th) are the top two.

3. UCLA beat the Golden Grizzlies 74-53 in their only other meeting in December 2006.

PREDICTION: UCLA 76, Oakland 72