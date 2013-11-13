(Updated: RECASTS 1st sentence in 4th graph)

No. 24 UCLA 91, Oakland 60: Jordan Adams scored a game-high 22 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Bruins pulled away from the visiting Golden Grizzlies.

Tony Parker recorded career highs with 21 points and 12 rebounds for UCLA (2-0), which held Oakland to 30.8 percent shooting. Norman Powell added 18 points while Kyle Anderson collected eight points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Bruins.

Travis Bader led the way with 19 points for the Golden Grizzlies (0-2) from Rochester, Mich., who will play at California and Gonzaga later in the week during their three-game West Coast trip. Tommie McCune had 12 points and freshman Kahlil Felder added 10 for Oakland, which lost its opener at No. 11 North Carolina 84-61 on Friday.

The Bruins put together runs of 8-0 and 9-3 which were highlighted by dunks from Powell and Parker, respectively, to build a 34-20 lead. Parker had 11 points and Adams 10 while UCLA held Oakland to 29 percent shooting in the opening half to push the lead to 44-24 at intermission.

Parker converted two layups and Powell added another to start the second half as the Bruins pulled away. Bryce Alford and David Wear added eight points apiece for UCLA, which had a 49-28 edge on the boards.

GAME NOTEBOOK: UCLA’s Steve Alford coached his 700th collegiate game - second for the Bruins. Alford is 465-235 at five schools. … Bader, who led the nation in 3-pointers per game last season (4.2) was 5-of-12 from behind the arc against the Bruins. … UCLA was without 6-10 senior Travis Wear, who is recovering from an appendectomy, and 6-9 freshman Wanaah Bail has yet to be cleared after undergoing knee surgery in the summer.