Preview: Oakland at Virginia

Normally a top-five team playing three days before its conference opener might be in danger of looking ahead, but that will not be the case when fifth-ranked Virginia hosts Oakland on Wednesday in its final game before ACC play starts Saturday. The Cavaliers have won nine in a row but were pushed hard by unranked California in their last contest, and face a Golden Grizzlies squad that took top-ranked Michigan State to overtime last week.

Virginia needed a London Perrantes’ 3-pointer to secure a 63-62 overtime victory over California, and the focus will be on a better showing before opening ACC action by hosting Notre Dame. “We were fortunate to come away with that one,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett told reporters after the Cavaliers, who are shooting 50.4 percent from the field and have scored 80 or more points six times, hit a season-worst 38.9 percent against the Bears. “Oakland is one of the better mid-majors. They are a heck of a team.” The Golden Grizzlies, who grabbed the nation’s attention with a 99-93 overtime loss at Michigan State on Dec. 22, beat Chicago State 101-93 on Monday. Junior guard Kahlil Felder ranks third in the nation in scoring at 26.6 points per game and is tops in the country in assists per contest (9.3).

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OAKLAND (8-4): Felder scored 23 points against Chicago State with a season-high 13 assists and a career-best eight steals, snapping a string of three consecutive 30-point performances that included a 37-point performance against the top-ranked Spartans. The Golden Grizzlies average 88.4 points per game (fourth in the country) and shoot 39.3 percent from 3-point range, led from long range by senior guard Max Hooper (44.7 percent 3-point shooting; third nationally with 3.8 made 3s per game). Oakland has held five of its past six opponents to 41 percent or lower shooting from the field.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (10-1): The Cavaliers are known for defense, having led the country in scoring defense last season and ranking 10th so far in 2015-16 at 59.2 points per game, but offensively Virginia is averaging 76 points – its highest total since 2007-08. Senior Malcolm Brogdon leads the Cavaliers in scoring at 16.5 points per game and has topped 20 points five times, sparking an offense ranked 11th nationally in free-throw percentage (77 percent) and tied for 12th in 3-point shooting (41.8 percent). Senior forward Anthony Gill has led the Cavaliers in scoring the past four games, averaging 18.8 points during that span.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia averages just 8.8 turnovers per game, second-lowest in the nation.

2. Hooper is 46-of-103 from the field this season, with every attempt coming from 3-point range.

3. Gill is fifth in the ACC in field-goal percentage (57.1 percent).

PREDICTION: Virginia 83, Oakland 77