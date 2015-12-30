No. 19 West Virginia 88, Virginia Tech 63

Guard Jevon Carter scored 11 of his 18 points during a six-minute stretch to open the second half when No. 19 West Virginia seized command of an 88-63 win over Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va., on Wednesday afternoon.

Guard Jaysean Paige scored 17 and forward Jonathan Holton contributed 12 points and 13 rebounds for West Virginia (11-1), which opened a three-game road trip that now stretches into Big 12 conference play.

Forward Shane Henry scored 12 points off the bench for Virginia Tech (8-5), playing its first game without freshman forward Chris Clarke, who averaged 10.5 points and 7.4 rebounds before suffering a broken foot last week.

Leading 46-36 at the break, the Mountaineers broke away with a 21-7 run to start the second half.

Carter, overcoming a tender ankle he injured in Tuesday’s practice, made 8 of 10 shots before going to the bench with a leg cramp for the final 8:05. By that juncture it mattered little, with the game in hand.

The Mountaineers dominated the rebounding 42-23, including 18 offensive rebounds -- right on pace with their nation-leading average. The Hokies, who got 11 points from forward Zach LeDay and 10 from guard Seth Allen, also were undone by 22 turnovers, though West Virginia committed 17.

Paige’s five points in 22 seconds capped a 13-2 run that put West Virginia up 36-23.