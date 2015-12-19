Preview: Oakland at Washington

Washington will have its hands full with the nation’s fifth-ranked scorer when Oakland visits Hec Edmundson Pavilion on Saturday. Kahlil Felder is averaging 24.6 points for the Grizzlies and coming off a season-high 34 points in a 76-64 victory at Toledo last weekend.

The Huskies may not have an answer defensively for Felder as he hasn’t been held to fewer than 20 points in a game this season, but can possibly match his output on the offensive end with Pac-12 leading scorer Andrew Andrews (21 points per game), who has reached 30 in two of the last four games. Andrews had a season-low 12 points against Montana last Saturday, but the Huskies still won 92-62 as freshman forward Marquese Chriss picked up the slack with a game-high 22 points. “We focused on December being an important month for us, to try to get as good as we could possibly get before league,” coach Lorenzo Romar told reporters after the game. “I like our progression. I think we’re making good progress, but we still have a ways to go to get to a point where we can go in conference and compete at a high level.” The Huskies have three non-conference games left before opening league play at home against UCLA on New Year’s Day.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network.

ABOUT OAKLAND (6-3): The Grizzlies, winners of three straight games, ranked 21st nationally in scoring at 85.1 points per game through Thursday’s games and have outscored their last three opponents by an average of 13.7 points. Defending Felder will be a tough assignment for Washington’s guards as he shoots 44.2 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range. When Felder isn’t scoring, he’s setting up his teammates as he leads the nation in assists per game with 8.9.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (7-2): The Huskies have also dominated their last three opponents, winning by an average of 24.3 points, but Romar expected a more competitive battle against Montana. “I’ll be the first to admit I did not see that coming,” Romar told reporters. “We were prepared to play a tough game down to the wire. We felt that’s what it was going to be. But, give our guys a lot of credit. We came out ready to play from the outset.” Washington has come out guns blazing with at least 50 first-half points in four games this season, including 52 against Montana.

TIP-INS

1. Washington has been lighting it up from behind the arc with at least 10 3-pointers made in four of the last five games.

2. The Huskies have held six of their last nine opponents to 70 points or fewer.

3. Oakland G Max Hooper connects on 46.3 percent of his 3-point shots.

PREDICTION: Washington 90, Oakland 71