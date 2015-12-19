FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oakland 97, Washington 83
December 19, 2015 / 8:45 PM / 2 years ago

Oakland 97, Washington 83

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oakland 97, Washington 83

Kahlil Felder might be undersized, but the 5-foot-9 junior guard demonstrated big-time scoring ability in Oakland’s 97-83 win over Washington on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.

Felder, ranked fifth in the nation in scoring, tallied a career-high 38 points, nine assists and six rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (7-3), who handed the Huskies their first home loss.

Sophomore guard Martez Walker scored 18 points. Sophomore forward Jalen Hayes recorded a double-double with 16 points and 17 rebounds.

Freshman guard Dejounte Murray and freshman forward Matisse Thybulle scored 16 points apiece for Washington (7-3). Senior guard Andrew Andrews had 15.

Washington led 5-1 less than two minutes into the opening period, but Oakland mounted a 16-0 run to take control. The Golden Grizzlies went up 27-10 on a layup by Felder with 9:04 to go and carried a 55-35 lead into the locker room at the break after Felder hit a jumper with two seconds remaining.

The Huskies used an 8-0 spurt to cut the deficit to 10 on a dunk by freshman forward Noah Dickerson with 13:43 to play, but the Golden Grizzlies answered with an 8-0 run to go ahead 73-55 on a 3-pointer by Walker with 12:19 remaining.

