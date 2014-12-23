Preview: Ohio vs. DePaul

DePaul and Ohio used similar scripts on their way to disappointing losses in the first round of the Diamond Head Classic. Both schools look to snap their respective losing streaks on Tuesday when they meet in a consolation game in Honolulu. The Blue Demons – coming off a 31-point loss at Oregon State on Thursday – fell behind by as many as 13 points to Colorado in the first half Monday before rallying, only to come out cold again in the second half en route to their fourth straight loss.

The four-game slide matches the longest for DePaul under coach Oliver Purnell since his first season at the helm in 2010-11, although a meeting with the Bobcats could be coming at an opportune time for the Blue Demons. Ohio lost for the fourth time in five tries in Monday’s 77-49 setback to George Washington, also rallying from a slow start before scoring a season-low 15 points in the second half. “Hats off to (George Washington) … I knew they were a good team coming in, but that doesn’t make it OK that we missed out on doing some things that we’ve got to do better,” first-year coach Saul Phillips told reporters.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OHIO (3-5): Maurice Ndour (14.5 points, 8.8 rebounds) is the only player to start every game for the Bobcats, but was limited to season lows in points (eight) and rebounds (five) against the Colonels. With one of the best players in the Mid-American Conference off his game, Ohio was outscored in the paint 46-22 and outrebounded 44-28 on Monday. Reserve guard Stevie Taylor played 22 minutes after being somewhat limited with an ankle injury in the Bobcats’ overtime loss at Evansville on Thursday while Ryan Taylor started and played 32 minutes in his second game back from a bout with mononucleosis.

ABOUT DEPAUL (6-5): Tommy Hamilton IV posted his second double-double in three games with 16 points and 12 rebounds Monday, but his performance was one of the few bright spots for the Blue Demons. DePaul went 14-of-15 from the foul line early to fuel its first-half comeback, but once the Buffaloes stopped fouling, the Blue Demons quickly saw their three-point halftime deficit increase to 16 less than 6½ minutes into the second half. DePaul has committed more turnovers than its opponent in each of the last six contests and is averaging 17.8 during its losing streak.

TIP-INS

1. The winner of this contest will meet Loyola Marymount or Nebraska in the fifth-place game on Thursday.

2. Monday’s 20-of-22 performance from the foul line marked the second time DePaul has attempted at least 20 free throws and connected on at least 90 percent of them.

3. The combined win-loss record of the teams that have defeated Ohio is 40-14.

PREDICTION: DePaul 75, Ohio 69