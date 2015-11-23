Preview: Ohio vs. Florida State

Florida State got its offense back on track in the second round of the Paradise Jam when it cruised past DePaul. The Seminoles will look to salvage their trip to the Virgin Islands when they face Ohio in what should be a high-scoring game for fourth place in the tournament on Monday afternoon.

Freshman Dwayne Bacon led the charge in Saturday’s 83-67 victory over the Blue Demons. Despite off games from Malik Beasley and Xavier Rathan-Mayes, Florida State used a big run midway through the second half and was never challenged the rest of the way. Ohio earned its berth in the fourth-place game with a 93-71 victory over Norfolk State. The Bobcats nearly knocked off Tulsa in their tourney opener.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT OHIO (3-1): Gavin Block came off the bench to score 19 points Saturday. Ohio got double figures from five players and was solid with a 37-24 rebounding edge after a disappointing effort against Tulsa where it blew a 19-point lead falling 90-88. Ohio couldn’t handle Tulsa’s pressure defense in the second half but the they’re off to a fine start, especially shooting and have connected on 24-of-46 from 3-point range in the tournament.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (3-1): The Seminoles, who have won 12 straight games when they score at least 80 points, were a bit flat in their tourney opener, dropping an 82-77 decision to hot-shooting Hofstra. Bacon scored 19 on Saturday, picking up the slack for fellow freshman Beasley (11). Beasley had become the first freshman in school history to begin his career with three straight 20-point games.

TIP-INS

1. Rathan-Mayes is 4-for-20 from the field in the tournament.

2. Ohio averages 85.3 points while Florida State averages 91.8 on the season.

3. After returning to the mainland, Florida State returns to action Dec. 2 when it visits Iowa as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

PREDICTION: Florida State 88, Ohio 80