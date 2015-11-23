Florida State 90, Ohio 81

Florida State closed out the Paradise Jam on Monday with a solid 90-81 win against Ohio in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Seminoles, who went 2-1 in their latest trip to the island tournament, finished the event in fifth place, while the Bobcats went 1-2 in their first appearance in the Jam.

Florida State was led once again by the freshmen backcourt duo Dwayne Bacon and Malik Beasley, who combined to score 47 of the Seminoles’ 90 points.

Bacon paced the Seminoles (4-1) with 25 points and seven rebounds, while Beasley added 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc. The McDonald’s All-American recruit is now shooting almost 60 percent (14 of 24) from 3-point land in his first five collegiate appearances, and either he or Bacon has led the Seminoles in scoring in each game so far this season.

And it was Bacon who -- with the game as close as five points down the stretch -- nailed a step-back jumper off the glass with just over two minutes left to give the Seminoles the cushion they needed to close out the Jam with a win.

Ohio, which fell to 3-2 with the loss, got a nice game from its own star freshman, guard Jordan Dartis, who led the Bobcats with 22 points. Forward Kenny Kaminski added 18 points and fellow forward Antonio Campbell Jr. posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 boards.

Two other Florida State players also reach double figures with 14 points each: center Boris Bojanovsky and guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes, who also dished out a team-high six assists.

Florida State notched nine steals and forced 18 Bobcats turnovers.

Tulsa and South Carolina were scheduled to meet for the Paradise Jam title game later Monday.

Florida State’s next game isn’t for nine days when the Seminoles play at Iowa on Wednesday in the opener of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Ohio will try to end its two-game skid at home against Marshall on Monday.