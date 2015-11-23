FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida State 90, Ohio 81
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 23, 2015 / 11:43 PM / 2 years ago

Florida State 90, Ohio 81

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Florida State 90, Ohio 81

Florida State closed out the Paradise Jam on Monday with a solid 90-81 win against Ohio in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Seminoles, who went 2-1 in their latest trip to the island tournament, finished the event in fifth place, while the Bobcats went 1-2 in their first appearance in the Jam.

Related Coverage

Florida State was led once again by the freshmen backcourt duo Dwayne Bacon and Malik Beasley, who combined to score 47 of the Seminoles’ 90 points.

Bacon paced the Seminoles (4-1) with 25 points and seven rebounds, while Beasley added 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc. The McDonald’s All-American recruit is now shooting almost 60 percent (14 of 24) from 3-point land in his first five collegiate appearances, and either he or Bacon has led the Seminoles in scoring in each game so far this season.

And it was Bacon who -- with the game as close as five points down the stretch -- nailed a step-back jumper off the glass with just over two minutes left to give the Seminoles the cushion they needed to close out the Jam with a win.

Ohio, which fell to 3-2 with the loss, got a nice game from its own star freshman, guard Jordan Dartis, who led the Bobcats with 22 points. Forward Kenny Kaminski added 18 points and fellow forward Antonio Campbell Jr. posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 boards.

Two other Florida State players also reach double figures with 14 points each: center Boris Bojanovsky and guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes, who also dished out a team-high six assists.

Florida State notched nine steals and forced 18 Bobcats turnovers.

Tulsa and South Carolina were scheduled to meet for the Paradise Jam title game later Monday.

Florida State’s next game isn’t for nine days when the Seminoles play at Iowa on Wednesday in the opener of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Ohio will try to end its two-game skid at home against Marshall on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.