Preview: Ohio at Georgia Tech

Suffice to say Georgia Tech center Ben Lammers is off to a flying start to the new season, while making quite an impression on his new head coach. Lammers and the Yellow Jackets host Ohio on Friday and the 6-10 junior enters the contest after the best game of his career in Monday’s victory over Southern, recording nine blocked shots – two shy of the school record – to go with 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Lammers showed brief glimpses of potential while averaging 3.6 points and four rebounds in 14 minutes per game last season, but through two contests has scored 28 points with 16 rebounds and 14 blocked shots, while grabbing coach Josh Pastner’s attention with his hustle and defense. “I haven’t seen a guy in terms of the 50/50 ball wins and the multiple effort plays like Ben Lammers did,” Pastner told reporters after Monday’s 77-62 victory. Guard Tadric Jackson offered encouraging signs after missing the season opener with a hamstring injury, scoring a career-best 20 points as four players scored in double figures in Pastner’s up-tempo offense. The Bobcats also prefer to push the ball offensively, hitting 15 3-pointers and shooting 52.5 percent from the field in Monday’s 96-75 victory over Sam Houston State as Antonio Campbell scored 20 points.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra.

ABOUT OHIO (2-0): Antonio Campbell, Kenny Kaminski, Jordan Dartis and Gavin Block combined for 65 of the Bobcats’ 96 points Monday as Ohio shot 55.6 percent from beyond the arc. Campbell, the reigning Mid-Atlantic Conference player of the year, averaged 17.1 points and 10.2 rebounds and is one of four returning starters from last season’s team that won 23 games. The Bobcats return five of their top six scorers from last year.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (2-0): Lammers’ monster game helped the Yellow Jackets block a school-record 16 shots Monday. Freshman Josh Okogie posted 18 points for the second consecutive game, becoming the highest-scoring Georgia Tech freshman since Chris Bosh (41 points in his first two games in 2002). The Yellow Jackets held the opposition to 33.3 percent shooting from the floor for the second consecutive game, but face a tougher challenge Friday against an Ohio squad shooting 48.9 percent from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Lammers is the second player in school history to block nine shots in a game (Alvin Jones, three times).

2. The Yellow Jackets have committed only seven turnovers in the second half through two games.

3. Ohio G Jaaron Simmons set a MAC record last season with 275 assists.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 84, Ohio 81